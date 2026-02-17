The Kabuki theater known as the Iran peace talks continues this week in Geneva, Switzerland.

Everyone knows that President Trump is going to invade Iran for the purpose of regime change, with the strategic end game and exit strategy still very opaque. They really don’t know what type of hell on earth could be triggered by such a war, especially if Russia and China decide to get involved on the side of Iran, but they are willing to risk it. Why is that? Why are our leaders so eager to start another Middle East war?

I think anyone who is honest with themselves knows why. It has to do with the special relationship America has with one particular ally in the Middle East who feels Iran must be destroyed — no matter what the cost in terms of American and Israeli lives.

At least in past wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the U.S. had a broad coalition of nations willing to charge into war with us. This time, it’s just us and Israel.

American and Western Christians get labeled as Islamophobes and even terrorists if we dare to question Islam and the warlike approach that some Muslims take in practicing their religion. But, I have now experienced firsthand that we come under equally fierce and slanderous attacks if we question the motives of Israel in its hyper-aggressive pursuit of its enemies, to the point where we get branded antisemites for our lack of support for putting Israel first in every foreign-policy decision.

If we question why the American tech giant Palantir is creating kill lists in Gaza with an admitted 10 percent error rate, resulting in the deaths of many innocent Palestinian Christians and Muslims, we are antisemitic.

If we question the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s role as an agent of the Israeli government, we are antisemitic.

And now if we are unwilling to send our children or grandchildren to war on behalf of Israel in a potential World War III scenario, we are antisemitic.

Do you see a pattern here? It’s only the Christians who put Christ first in their faith and America first in their politics who are being set up for persecution in the West.

Those who side with the Muslims will be fine and those who side with the Jews will also be fine, because this is what the globalists want and they are trying desperately to herd us into one of these two camps. They are playing the Jew-Muslim paradigm similar to the way they play the left-right paradigm, with the goal being to divide and conquer.

But if you reject that paradigm and place your allegiance, not in any government or religious system, but in Christ and Christ alone, you will be seen as the enemy of all those who have invested themselves in perpetuating globalist lies and distortions. The Muslims will label you Islamophobic and the Zionists will label you antisemitic. Both have little trouble raising money to keep this propaganda war going because both sides are flush with cash. They are very wealthy and very powerful.

Those of us who refuse to enter the global Muslim-Zionist fight struggle financially and get targeted by both the Muslims and the Zionists in their ongoing propaganda wars for the control and allegiance of human minds.

We are not allowed to ask questions when it comes to the Middle East and the American taxpayers’ funding of forever wars between these two ancient enemies.

I wrote a book in 2017 titled Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad.

I was branded an Islamophobe for writing that book. It was banned by Amazon and I lost a job in mainstream media because they thought I was “anti-Muslim.”

In my mind, the book wasn’t anti-Muslim, it was anti-globalist. It was a book about how American globalist neocon war-making created a steady flow of refugees who were changing the culture and politics of America and Europe. It’s really very simple. Stop invading Muslim countries and stop instigating color revolutions in the Middle East and you stop the flow of Muslim refugees into the West.

It’s only fair that the countries that intervened in Afghanistan, changed out its government, and bombed it into oblivion, should accept the lion’s share of refugees created by said bombing campaigns.

Same with Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Gaza, and it appears Iran will be next. You break it. You are responsible for fixing it. And that includes accepting refugees.

The message I tried to convey at the end of my book was that the answer to our refugee problem was not to kill and displace more Muslims, which seems to be the foreign policy objective of Washington neocons if you look at the wars we’ve waged over the last 35 years. Try leaving them alone in their countries, and heavily evangelizing those who do come here to our lands. My guess is that, if we did that, they would either convert to Christianity or return home and practice their Muslim faith there in peace.

Now, nearly 10 years after Stealth Invasion was published, I am catching heat from the other side of the paradigm. I’m being branded an antisemite and “Jew hater” because I have been telling the truth about the current government of the state of Israel.

I have an entire career invested in the belief that Israel has a right to defend its borders, and I still believe that wholeheartedly. I said nothing when Israel went into Gaza and exerted retribution on Hamas for the horrific October 7 attack on Israel.

I believe Jewish people have the right to practice their religion freely, whether in Israel, America or any other country.

I have never advocated “replacement theology” which says God has erased His covenant with the Jewish people. That is between Him and them and He said it would be an everlasting covenant with the descendants of Abraham.

I do believe that the greatest and most profound method for us as Christians to be “blessing” His chosen people is to share the gospel of His Son Jesus Christ with them: How He came to die on a Roman cross to save them, and us, from our sins.

But somehow, because I am critical of the current regime in Tel Aviv headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, some folks who I thought were my friends have turned on me and started lodging vicious and unfounded accusations.

I am not sufficiently “Zionist” for their liking. Jesus never said that the Genesis 12:3 verse in the Old Testament (I will bless those that bless thee and curse those who curse thee) meant that we needed to support every godless policy, every war, that originates from the modern state of Israel and its current government. I challenge any of my readers to point to the verses in the Bible that require such radical loyalties to a foreign government in order to be seen as a proper Christian. I don’t even have those kinds of loyalties to my own government, let alone that of another country.

I guess, in their eyes, we are simply supposed to shut up and sit down and send our boys to die in whatever Middle East war gets shoved down our throats by our so-called greatest ally. And do it with a smile on our faces.

For the record, again, I am not antisemitic. I am not anti-Israel.

I am anti-war.

And the current leadership in Israel led by Netanyahu is the most pro-war regime that Israel has ever had. That’s fine if that is the path the Netanyahu regime wants to go down, but don’t think you have the right to use coercion and smear tactics to force Americans to support a war that serves no vital American interest. A war that, in the end, could turn out very badly for America and for Israel.

The fact that some of us are against forever wars in the Middle East does not make us guilty of “Jew hatred” or antisemitism. You know who you are, you folks who are quick to slander your brothers and sisters in Christ and you will not go unjudged for that.

Let’s stop with the verbal assaults that accomplish nothing other than to further splinter God’s Church and let’s get on with sharing the Good News of Christ with all nations, all people groups, in accordance with Matthew 28: 19-20.

