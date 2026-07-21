As I reported in my previous article, the tit-for-tat escalations that are taking place in the U.S.-Iran war do not favor the U.S. over the long run and will lead to disaster. Unless we get off this escalatory ladder, I foresee the U.S. ultimately launching an extremely risky ground invasion of Iran.

The land invasion could come from a solely American military force or it could come from mostly foreign troops, perhaps the Kurds. But either way, it will still be planned in the inner rooms of the Pentagon, it will be led by U.S. special ops, and make use of U.S. intelligence. So when this invasion is ultimately crushed by the Iranians it will be a massive blow to U.S. credibility and perceived American power around the world. Some members of Iran’s government have gone on record saying they actually would welcome a U.S. ground invasion, because they have been planning for such an attack for 40-plus years and are ready for it.

Iran’s vast size and the fact that it’s blessed with amazing geography and topography also give the advantage to the home team, making it easier to defend than most countries. There is a reason the Persians have had a 3,000-plus year civilization that nobody, even the Romans, have been able to conquer militarily.

But Trump is ignorant of history and blinded by rage and pride. As such, he has allowed himself to be backed into a corner that’s hard to get out of. He knows that if the war were to end right now with Iran left in control of the Strait of Hormuz, he would be declared the loser. And if there’s one thing Donald Trump can’t stand, it’s losing. He will keep pushing this war, rather than trying to bow out gracefully, and in the end he will suffer an even more humiliating defeat.

This will mark the beginning of the end of the American empire. And it might happen faster than anyone expects.

The question is, what and who will fill the power vacuum?

Will China take over as the world’s hegemon? Will there be a period of more chaos and war as the nations fight over who should be the top dog? If I had to guess, I would say it’s probably the latter, although the fighting is likely to include more than just military maneuvers. Economic wars will also rage, as the petro dollar collapses and the U.S. economy devolves into something worse than the Great Depression.

Regardless, we know that something will emerge as the new global superpower. Some believe it could be a worldwide system run by largely unknown technocrats ushering in a New World Order or beast system, with AI technology underpinning a form of techno-tyranny.

These technocrats will use resources to control people. Think food, water, fuel, fertilizers, and your access to everything including the internet, government services, your bank account, etc. Rationing. Monitoring. Fining. Punishing. It’s all coming.

Christian Westbrook of The Unshadowed podcast has been reporting on one aspect of this burgeoning control grid, focusing on the water issue and how access to fresh water could be the most powerful tool of control the globalist technocrats have at their disposal. Most of the preparatory legwork has already been done by the United Nations, which recently declared a state of “global water bankruptcy.” This will be the pretext for “emergency measures” that will have very tangible effects on your day-to-day life, starting with your use of water, the most basic of all resources. Your garden, for instance, will be declared “nonessential.” Watch the video below from Westbrook and take notes, keeping in mind that the same control measures are being planned for gasoline and petroleum products, with the Iran war as the pretext for an energy lockdown.

If the war goes on long enough, food rationing is also a possibility along with restrictions on water, electric power usage and fuel for your automobiles.

Of course, you never hear anything about this looming water or food crisis and the planned sinister solutions to it coming out of the Trump administration, which would rather keep your eyes focused on the integrity of the voting system (without filing any charges or making any arrests), the latest stock market swing, sports, entertainment and just trying to scratch out a living. I have nothing against sports or entertainment, as we all need a break now and then from the seriousness of the deteriorating geopolitical situation, but people must wake up to the fact that things are about to change.

Before we can transition to this new global government, also known as the digital control grid, the globalists need to take down great-power nations like America and Russia and, yes, Iran, where people still have national pride and the will to defend their sovereignty. Europe is already populated by a bunch of lazy pushovers who long ago ceded the power of the people to government technocrats. America is getting that way too, but still has a sizable number of resisters. They must be killed off or otherwise neutralized. What better way to do that than by pumping them full of mRNA vaccines, poisoning their food with glyphosates and sending their boys off to die in Iran?

Much of the below synopsis of Trump could be said about all of the other presidents in recent decades, for sure. But Trump is the most brazen and dramatic in his approach to destroying the American republic. As such, I see him as the finisher or closer for the New World Order. He is closing the deal. He is finishing us off, driving us headlong over a cliff with his reckless invasion of Iran and driving up the national debt by more than any other president.

Trump the destroyer. He is destroying whatever power, influence, credibility and goodwill that America had left in the world after four years of Biden. When Trump is done, there will be no more America as we know it. We will be a bankrupt, hollowed out, financially raped shell of our former selves with no credible standing in the world. And by managing to finish off our republic, he will leave a power vacuum that will have to be filled by something, likely global government managed by an international technocracy that places us under strict limitations in terms of our access to water, electricity, fuel for our vehicles, and animal protein for our bodies. It will all be tightly controlled by an international AI-powered beast system of tokenization and carbon credits.

Trump the deceiver. Trump rode into the White House by proclaiming himself a man of peace, and led us to believe he would make his mark as the “peace” president. His entire persona comes wrapped in over-the-top patriotic imagery. But like any wrapping paper, it extends to the surface only. Once in office, Trump immediately renamed the Department of Defense the Department of War and set about making war plans against Venezuela, Iran, Somalia, Greenland, Cuba and other countries. That would be bad enough if America was in a financial and military position to fight and win every war it got involved in, but it is the opposite. Trump has made a habit of lying about American military and economic strength, ignoring, downplaying or outright denying its limitations. This has lulled many Americans into a false sense of security, hearing their president say the American military is “the most powerful fighting force in the history of the world and it’s not even close,” granting license to involve ourselves in other countries’ sovereign business, using trickery and deceit to overthrow governments we don’t like, assassinating their leaders, bombing their schools and hospitals, all while running the national debt up to a staggering $40 trillion and further enriching the billionaires in the military-industrial complex. He’s also lying about his true intentions vis-a-vis globalism, the deep state and endless wars while advancing the surveillance state here at home, building thousands of new AI data centers, installing hidden Flock cameras, Axon cameras and other spying devices that are turning American cities into Chinese-style 15-minute digital prisons.

Trump the traitor. With Section 219 buried in the 950-page National Defense Authorization Act of 2027, integrating American intelligence, military technology and supply chains with that of a foreign country. This is the very definition of treason. It’s an indictment not only of Trump but of the majority in Congress who are poised to approve it.

Trump the blasphemer. Continuously comparing himself to God and Christ.

BOTTOM LINE: We live in an age of great deception. Resist. Do not comply. Believe nothing that comes from the mouths of government officials, whether state, local or federal. Question everything. Pray for godly discernment.

I NEED YOUR SUPPORT: If you appreciate my independent reporting and analysis, I ask that you help support my work by ugrading to a paid subscription or making an occasional donation of any size to my GiveSendGo. Prefer to send a check? You can do so c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264. Thank you for your financial support and for sharing these articles.

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