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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
15h

Excellent characterization/ description of the orange man. He is a human wrecking ball, selected just for the job. And still there are those that continue to support him. Delusional!

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R Nichols's avatar
R Nichols
16hEdited

I have been listening to Newsmax over dinner with my parents. "Everything is great. The economy is flourishing because the stocks are up. Trump is doing a great job but the stupid dumbocrats and folks with TDS won't let him because they hate America and want to destroy it for communism. Libs bad. Libs bad. Libs bad. TDS. TDS. Shut your piehole. Shut your piehole--you have TDS. Trump's helping us win again. America will soon be great. We need better voting ID. I sure don't want a civil war but those evil libtards are gonna drag us into one." Says Ed Henry on Newsmax while laughing. The character with the big toothy grin that doesn't match his cold eyes. He's been doing this act since Charlie Kirk died.

I know the Left have their own versions of this guy. I'm fed up with all of them and sometimes beg God to deal with them as He sees fit. Our holy God won't put up with such lies and wickedness forever.

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