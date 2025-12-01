NOTE: Thank you to my paid subscribers, who allow me to continue as an independent researcher/writer providing news and analysis free of influence from Big Pharma and the military-industrial-biosecurity complex. If you can afford $80 a year (or $7 a month), please consider upgrading to a paid subscription to support my work and keep me going into 2026.

There’s a lot of misdirection and deflection going on with regard to last week’s D.C. shooter, the Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal (pictured above).

The narrative put out by CNN and Fox News (flip sides of the same coin) and that of many other networks devoted to keeping us in the left-right Democrat-Republican paradigm, wants us to focus on either Biden’s or Trump’s failure to properly vet this Muslim assassin.

Mr. Lakanwal was an asset of the CIA in Afghanistan. He worked for them and was trained by them. And, as the saying goes, once a CIA asset, always a CIA asset. He perfectly fit the bill for this mission because, depending on one’s political persuasion, the media can confidently place the blame on either the Democrats or the Republicans for his presence in America. Both Biden and Trump had opportunities to “vet” this CIA terrorist asset but neither was able to stop him from coming or get him removed once he got here.

I will attempt to explain in this article why the issue of “vetting” is exactly the wrong thing to be focused on when it comes to the hundreds of thousands of refugees who have been imported to America from Afghanistan and other Muslim countries since the late 1980s.

The Afghan refugee accused of shooting two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., last week was likely “radicalized” after he came to the U.S., according to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

In response to the shooting, Noem vowed in an interview Sunday that the Trump administration will carry out mass deportations of immigrants from what she called Third World countries. That makes a nice sound bite that will resonate with the base. In reality, it will never happen. The courts will not allow a refugee that is here on a legal green card or even been granted citizenship, as thousands have, to be deported back to their home country for no reason other than that Donald Trump has declared them to be dangerous.

But, in an interview Sunday with NBC’s Meet the Press, Kristi Noem pushed that talking point along with the red herring about “vetting.”

“I will say we believe he was radicalized since he’s been here in this country. We do believe it was through connections in his home community and state, and we’re going to continue to talk to those who interacted with him.”

She added that, “We will never allow this to continue to happen in our country, allow individuals who came to our country that were unvetted by Joe Biden, allowed to run free and loose.”

Fast-forward to the 2-minute mark in the video below to hear Noem’s squishy explanation that doesn’t add up.

Noem stressed that migrants with pending asylum claims aren’t off limits for deportation. But until now they apparently were, meaning Team Trump never went back and evaluated all the asylum applications that were already in the hopper when Trump took office. This would have been the common-sense thing to do, given Trump’s continuous railing against Biden’s incompetence and his autopen rubber stamp of everything put before him by the hardcore progressives on his staff.

Noem was essentially blaming Biden for an asylum case that was approved under Trump.

This jihadist came to the United States under Biden but his status as a legal refugee was approved in April of this year under Trump. Although Noem tried to talk around that fact in her Sunday interview with NBC, continuously naming Biden, Biden, Biden, she could not deny that the Trump administration is at least partially responsible for this jihadist’s continued residence in our country.

To be clear, Afghan refugees have been entering the United States almost without pause since shortly after the U.S. invaded Afghanistan in 2002. The U.S. has been absorbing Afghans who worked with U.S. military forces as interpreters and in other capacities since the days of George W. Bush. Islamic refugees started entering the U.S. from other countries well before that.

The Bosnians, for example, were welcomed into the United States by the Clinton administration from 1992 to 1995 after NATO bombed their home country to smithereens. The largest population of ethnic Bosnians outside of Bosnia, most of them Muslim, now reside in the Chicago and St. Louis areas.

If Trump really is implementing new, much stricter vetting protocols, that’s a welcomed change. But he needs to go further because vetting is nothing but a useful deflection used by globalists whenever one of their assets turns on America.

Frankly, it’s impossible to vet a hardcore Islamist. Noem basically admitted this when she said the D.C. shooter was “radicalized” after he arrived on U.S. soil. She completely negated everything she had said about Biden when she admitted that this Afghan refugee was considered a safe risk upon entry to the U.S., only to have gone over to the dark side after he arrived here. There is no vetting policy on earth that can weed out potential jihadists who only turn violent AFTER they get here. Thus, vetting is irrelevant to this case and Noem knows it.

The only rational policy is to stop migration, all of it, from countries like Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Iraq. A good place to start in accomplishing that goal would be to stop attacking those countries with U.S. war planes. Call off the neocon dogs. Trump was supposed to do that, remember? Yes, until we found out that he is actually a neocon himself whose favorite golfing partner is the warmonger extraordinaire Lindsey Graham.

The neocon penchant for using U.S. military power against helpless Third World countries serves to destabilize those regions and drive refugees into America and Europe. They are then put to work in meatpacking plants, as Uber drivers and other low-wage jobs while being signed up for Food Stamps and other government handouts to fill in the income gap. It has become one massive public-private partnership between big corporations and the government to import refugees as an economic benefit for the oligarchal class. These corporations pay them a non-living wage with the difference offset by government handouts. In return, the politicians get showered with campaign cash by the very corporations whose bidding they do.

A small percentage of these Muslim refugees will turn violent. The stock talking points we are given then turns to vetting, a false paradigm that works every time on Americans who don’t understand how the globalist game is played.

In short, we are being played.

The refugee program as it was first designed by the Refugee Act of 1980, signed by former President Jimmy Carter, was supposed to be focused on rescuing Christians and other religious or political minorities who are preyed upon by tyrannical governments around the world. It has morphed into a cheap-labor program for big corporations, with a side benefit being that the program also provides assets for globalists who wish to destabilize America in similar fashion to what they’ve accomplished in the Middle East and Africa. If you want to run a color revolution, you need assets on the ground to divide and destabilize the local population, who are then fed lies and propaganda by the controlled media (this includes the conservative controlled-opposition media).

This has to change. We must return to the roots of what refugee status was originally intended to be. That, or shut the program down altogether as a failed experiment.

I covered all of this and more in my book, Stealth Invasion, which became the most banned book on Amazon a few years after it was first published in 2017. Why? Because it predicted everything that is happening now and explained how the globalists use Islam as a battering ram against the West, and how they perpetuate the flow of refugees into the West through their endless forever wars in the Middle East and around the globe.

The ultimate goal is not a global Islamic caliphate. It’s a one-world beast system run by globalist technocrats and powered by AI. Islam is valued by the globalists only to the extent that it can help usher in the beast system.

You can still get a copy of Stealth Invasion at BarnesAndNoble.com.

Share