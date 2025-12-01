Leo’s Newsletter

John Roberts
11h

Action speaks louder than words !!!

I say stop all immigration and send every single noncitizen from countries that want to destroy us back to where they came from.

I bet 99.9% of them have no interest in becoming Americans. They want to turn America into where they came from.

Will that happen ??? NO

Does our government care about its own citizens and their rights, freedoms and safety ??? NO

As always Leo, thank you for revealing the truth, and not the media’s truth !!!

Ha N Azar
10h

Why were the pilgrims thankful? Conditions were very harsh and many people had died.

However they had escaped terrifying tyranny in Europe and despite the great difficulty that they were enduring, they no longer had any overlords. They were far away from those that would hunt them down, cast them in dungeons, torture them to recant, burn them alive or bury them alive. They could have their own bible in their own language. No one to serve satan by persecuting them. They were free to live and to choose.

Now the tables are turned. We are in a different tyranny that targets our children. They aim to disconnect our children from their parents and their parents faith. They aim to disconnect our children from their gender and from their heritage and lineage. They mostly aim to damn us and our children’s souls forever. This is satanism. Satan’s goals haven’t changed but his methods became better developed and sophisticated.

Our daughters are deceived and our sons follow vanity. Our clergy are worse than useless for informing, warning and marshaling the troops. And the people love it like that. NO FEAR OF GOD.

Just fear of man and point the finger at the “bad guys”. America was great bc America was good. When there lacks the good then America can never become great again.

Make America GOOD Again

MAGA is a farce bc of inherent hypocrisy. You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.

