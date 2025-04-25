Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
10h

Anything that the government says is going to make your life convenient, safe and for the better good, it is going to be just the opposite.

The government is not your friend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carol Hudak's avatar
Carol Hudak
10h

This is beyond creepy. And the CBDC, as I have heard, will turn humans into

half A.I. They must get the shot/mark of the beast in order to use the CBDC.

And since God’s humanity (created in the image and likeness of God) will

become half machine, no longer “created in the image and likeness of God,”

Almighty God will condemn anyone who takes this “shot/mark” to the fires

of hell for all eternity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture