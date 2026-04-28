I reported earlier this week that Palantir Technologies, the secretive data firm co-founded by the billionaire transhumanist Bilderberg insider Peter Thiel and his sidekick Alex Karp, had inked a $300 million contract to take over all federal government roles related to data collected on American farmers by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This contract gets added to the billions worth of other contracts across 26 other federal government departments, including in military, Homeland Security, law enforcement and intelligence operations.

In short, the entity in Washington that people refer to as the federal government is increasingly being merged into this one very powerful private technology company, Palantir.

And now we have another federal role on the brink of falling into the hands of Palantir: air travel safety.

It’s well known that the United States of America has an aging, subpar air-traffic control system that is in urgent need of substantial upgrades.

More than a third of the computer systems that guide 45,000 daily flights across the United States have been rated “unsustainable” by federal auditors.

A Government Accountability Office report published in April 2024 found that 51 of the FAA’s 138 critical systems were classified as “unsustainable” in the agency’s own 2023 risk review. Another 54 were labeled “potentially unsustainable.” For some of the worst-rated systems, projected replacement timelines stretched 10 to 13 years, a gap the GAO called a serious operational and safety risk.

And guess who is negotiating with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to overhaul the system? Why, of course, it’s the same company that is taking over the rest of the federal government, 27 federal agencies to date. That would be Palantir Technologies, the AI giant that provides data analysis to the U.S. military, to state and local law enforcement, to federal spooks in the intelligence agencies (FBI and CIA), to our nation’s tax-collecting agency (IRS), to its agriculture-regulation agency (USDA), and its main health-services agency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, among others.

Inserting Palantir’s AI programs into the air-traffic control system is apparently the next big takeover that Palantir investors are chomping at the bit to see go down. Replacing human beings with algorithms. Hmm. What could possibly go wrong?

The Morning Overview reports:

“Now, as the agency opens the door to outside vendors, one of the most closely watched questions in government tech is whether Palantir Technologies and its AI platform will play a central role in what comes next.”

Jim Stewartson, an expert on mass psychological operations in the political arena posted April 26 on X that “Palantir is an invasive species, a parasite in the process of murdering its host so it can feast on the innards.”

You can bet your last dollar that this parasitic corporate fascist takeover will keep plunging ahead under the current administration, which sees nothing government does that it can’t outsource to a “public-private partnership.” This is the World Economic Forum model popularized by globalist WEF parasites Klaus Schwab and Larry Fink and Donald Trump is all in.

The Morning Overview goes on to report with regard to the potential Palantir-FAA deal:

Beyond the vendor horse race, a more fundamental question remains unresolved: how, exactly, the FAA plans to use artificial intelligence in safety-critical airspace operations. Neither the DOT’s summit materials nor the BNATCS program page describe specific AI capabilities, model architectures, or testing and certification protocols. The possibilities range widely. AI could serve as a back-end analytics layer, crunching weather and traffic data to recommend more efficient routes. It could function as a real-time decision-support tool, flagging conflicts for human controllers to resolve. Or, in a more aggressive scenario, it could automate certain low-risk routing decisions entirely. Each option carries different safety, labor, and regulatory implications, and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), the union representing roughly 14,000 controllers, has historically insisted that technology augment human judgment rather than replace it. Until the FAA publishes technical requirements or certification guidance for AI in operational air traffic management, any vendor’s claims about what its platform can do in that environment remain aspirational.

This isn’t going to stop until the entire federal government is outsourced to AI. Your government will no longer have a human face, and with that accountability will go by the wayside. Our constitutional republic is being fundamentally transformed into an algocracy (government by algorithm), right before our eyes, and it’s happening under a so-called “conservative” president.

Wake up America. Before it’s too late. The digital control grid is being erected right under our noses, and nobody’s even talking about it. They’re talking about fake assassination attempts and ballrooms and how many more hundreds of billions we should spend killing people in Iran on behalf of foreign interests. Disgusting.

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