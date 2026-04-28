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Rachel Girshick's avatar
Rachel Girshick
4h

So, I Am unclear, don't recall voting for this, is there an "opt out" clause, or method?

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
4h

Am I right to think that this Palantir is the beast system?

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