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Gina's avatar
Gina
29m

I find it rather interesting that the age requirement for military enlistment will be raised on April 20. April 19 starts the 13 day period referred to as “the blood sacrifice to the beast” and it is also the date of “the feast of Moloch. Looking to some of our greatest tragedies I don’t believe there’s a coincidence in so many of them taking place in April, some on the 19th and some on the 20th. Could it be the proverbial shit will hit the fan in regard to this war? Sending more children into be sacrificed? Doesn’t matter if you’re a new 42 year old enlistee, you’re someone’s child whose life is of no consequence or concern to these evil Luciferians.

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Darell's avatar
Darell
13m

As I have said, and repeat now, the details of this US/Israel Terror attack (it is not a war) are not relevant to the big picture. Every attack is aimed at reducing the amount of energy available, preventing the shipping of energy products, and cutting it off for the long term if not permanently.

Most Americans are probably sitting back thinking, "Hey, we produce most of our own oil and gas anyway so who cares?" But guess what, almost 100% of the things you see at the store come from foreign countries, ALL OF WHOM are suffering from a severe shortage of gas/oil. They can not produce your trinkets anymore, and the shelves will soon be empty of most everything not made here, which is most everything. If it is on the shelf today, and you will need it in the future, you may want to buy several of them.

You do not and will not feel the pain right away. The shelves are full now so who cares, right? It takes a couple of months (no more than that) for things like this to filter through the system. If you do nothing else right now, you better prepare to keep warm this winter because that is when people will have to realize and accept that attacking the energy infrastructure was just phase one to create famine and WEAK PEOPLE.

Phase 2 will be in the late summer/early fall when "the Iranians" send a bioweapon virus and you get forced at gunpoint to take a shot in the arm, or you will get a different kind of shot in your head.

By all means, keep an eye on what is happening in the "middle east", because that is where the enemy id doing it's work. But if you want to keep up with the enemy, look at what the US government is doing at home because that is the real enemy, and the real attackers of the American way of life.

So protect yourself first. Then ask, what will I need to survive for the next 12 months and make every effort to situate yourself where you will not have to go to a store to get anything. Maybe there will be food or something else to buy, but maybe not. Maybe you can pay the $10 a gallons for gas to get up there just to find out.

But those who are really safe will be the ones who can ride it all out at home, and don't believe the lies the attackers are putting out, or their foreign government victims like Iran. There is no war in the middle east. The war is right here, and the US government is the attacker.

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