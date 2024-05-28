Russia's nuclear ballistic missile early warning radar network has emerged as a key target of long-range Ukrainian strikes, with three facilities having now been attacked by Kyiv's drones, including two of them in the past week, Newsweek reports.

Ukraine drones reportedly made a SECOND hit on an advanced radar system of Russia's nuclear early warning system on May 26 and into May 27, then attempted to make a third hit.

The attack upon a SECOND Over-The-Horizon radar inside Russia is an extremely concerning development because it is clearly being done not for Ukraine’s defense, but rather as a NATO strategic move designed to destabilize and degrade the combat command-and-control system of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces.



This SECOND drone attack struck an advanced over-the-horizon early warning radar system in the Orsk region of Orenburg, 1,800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Russian analysts stress that a new blow from Ukraine should be expected. According to them, the next NATO target is the radar system in the St. Petersburg region.

If Kiev hits this particular radar site, then Russia's defense capability in the northern direction will be significantly reduced. Moscow will lose the ability to detect in time the launch of incoming missiles with nuclear warheads, rendering the country unable to react quickly to what is happening.

In short, NATO is trying to create "blind spots" in Russia's early-warning radar, making Russia vulnerable to a Nuclear First-Strike attack by the West. The Russians are becoming sitting ducks.

With regard to the NATO attack on Russia's early warning radar, Austrian Army Col. Markus Reisner provided three key analytical point:

- It will have almost no significance for the Ukrainian battlefield

- It’s likely a US-led attack to degrade Russia's nuclear deterrent

- This represents a "Boiling the frog" strategy to increase the chances of success with a first-strike against Russia.

From a purely military perspective, this would make sense. The West knows it cannot field an army large enought, short of a highly unpopular mass conscription of both men and women, to take on Russia-China in a conventional war. The only way the West wins a war with China-Russia is to launch a first-strike nuclear attack, decapitating the Russian power centers and nuclear infrastructure before Russia has a chance to strike back. But this is also a highly risky strategy because if Russia suspects that’s the plan, what’s to stop it from beating the West to the punch and launching its own decapitating first strike, taking out Washington, DC, New York City, and all of the silos out west that contain intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching Russia?

Brace yourselves, dear readers. The rest of this year and into 2025 could get interesting as it’s becoming clearer by the day that our so-called leaders truly desire a World War III scenario with Russia.

I would say that, before this first-strike on Russia can happen, the warmongers in the West need to provoke some type of major attack on a NATO country from Russia, so they can make it look like Russia deserves what it has coming. Putin has thus far shown himself to be highly restrained and avoided stepping into the traps the West has laid for him. But at some point he will almost certainly have to respond to the constant escalations, the biggest and most outrageous of which has Ukraine using Western-supplied weapons to strike deep inside Russia and take out the country’s most critical defensive infrastructure.

It’s interesting how little is being reported about the upcoming war between NATO and Russia and how NATO is attacking Russia’s missile-defense systems which play no role in the Ukraine war.

What if Russia starts doing the same thing to NATO’s early warning radar systems? That could be the type of attack the West is hoping to provoke Putin to make.

According to my online research, NATO has its early warning systems at Thule Air Base, Greenland; Beale Air Force Base, California; Clear Space Force Station, Alaska; Cape Cod Space Force Station, Massachusetts; and Royal Air Force Fylingdales, United Kingdom.

Share