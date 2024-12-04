The Biden administration has triggered another proxy war for Donald Trump to deal with when he becomes president next month. The U.S. deep state is fighting a proxy war in Syria, which appears to be waged with the intention of further destabilizing the Middle East and stirring up another front in World War III.

Syria is collapsing under the weight of another U.S.-sponsored proxy Civil War, with the US, Israel and Sunni jihadists on one side and Russia, Iran, Assad, and Shiite jihadists on the other.

Al Nusra (which is comprised of Al-Qaida and ISIS affiliates) is taking over the country with the help of Turkey, a U.S. ally and key member of the NATO military alliance. These rebels have seized the city of Aleppo and many smaller towns and villages.

M. Dowling at The Independent Sentinel notes that “Jake Sullivan has said Al-Qaida is on our side in Syria.”

Jake Sullivan is Biden’s national security adviser and a key enabler, along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, of the anti-Russia obsessed deep-state club that shares one thing in common. They all belong to the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Dowling notes that Syria’s civil war started in 2011 after an uprising against President Bashar Assad’s rule. The U.S., Russia, Israel and Iran all have a military presence in Syria. Forces opposed to Assad, along with U.S.-backed rebels, control more than a third of the country and now Russia and Iran have launched a counter-offensive. Russia is very upset with Turkey for instigating the coup against Assad, likely with the direct assistance of the CIA.

The false narrative being proffered by the US mockingbird media is that a rag-tag coalition of so-called “noble rebels” has somehow organically emerged to save Syria from the dictator Assad. No, what we have here are Sunni jihadists backed by the U.S. and NATO fighting Shia jihadists backed by Russia.

As Dowling points out, “All jihadists are bad guys.” They are bad because as soon as they get in power one of the first things they do is start raping the Christian women and executing the Christian men. It happened in Iraq after Saddam Hussein was overthrown and it’s happening now in Syria.

Congress funded jihadist rebels in Syria for years. The chief war whores of the military-industrial complex, Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain, led the way.

Graham is now turning on Trump’s pick for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, because he’s afraid the Fox News host might not be fully on board with the U.S. forever wars.

Dowling quotes Joe Kent, a former chief warrant officer in the U.S. Army special forces, saying that the U.S. is “in an endless cycle of violence” and a “regime-change war” in Syria that the US has pushed.

The world is aflame and the regime in Washington appears to be dowsing it with gasoline in anticipation of handing the chaos over to Donald Trump to deal with as the 47th president.

Dowling ends her article with this truth bomb:

“We need to be out of Syria. We’re helping no one, certainly not Americans. This is another spear in World War III.”

The U.S. is also stirring the pot in the Eastern European country of Georgia, where protesters continue to be out in the streets. The U.S. is complicit in the deaths of more than half a million Ukrainians.

I would say we need to be out of every country in the world where there is no direct compelling national interest for America’s national security. Rein in the CIA and limit its actions strictly to intelligence gathering (no more fomenting of revolutions and coups) bring our boys home and return the concept of “defense” to our U.S. Department of Defense.

