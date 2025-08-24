Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura McDonough's avatar
Laura McDonough
18h

Problem now days is most kids raise themselves with little or no supervision. Parents have their own toys and too busy to be bothered.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
David Carswell's avatar
David Carswell
18h

What if I told you (and I...AM...here) that I just returned from 1455 Third Street in

San Francisco...OpenAI headquarters... and Altman is a totally atheistic, joyless,

soulless, totally pragmatic ROBOT of a

barely-"human" being. Have you EVER

seen a photo of him smiling? NOPE. It's

because he....doesn't! --Turned age 40

last April and his only life has been that

of a hedgefund-fed Silicon Valley brat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture