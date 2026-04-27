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Palantir Technologies, the mega data analysis company, is furthering its takeover of the U.S. federal government under an administration that is more than eager to outsource its responsibilities to private AI-based tech companies.

Palantir, named after the all-seeing eyes of mystical stones in J.R.R. Tolkein’s novel Lord of the Rings, already has contracts across 26 federal departments, including the CIA, FBI, IRS, Department of War, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, etc.

Now it has been granted another contract, worth $300 million, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to take control of all data sets related to America’s food supply.

Despite no official announcement published yet on USDA’s website, Palantir disclosed the $300 million deal in a press release last Wednesday, April 22.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Palantir Technologies Inc. announced the signing of a $300 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to support the National Farm Security Action Plan (NFSAP) and modernize how USDA delivers services to America’s farmers.”

Palantir’s takeover of the federal government over the last year and a half has been breathtaking, and this is just the latest domino to fall.

This is the company whose stated mission is “accelerating the kill chain” in wars in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. Now, as reported by food expert Christian Westbrook at The Unshadowed, this same company has just been quite literally “handed the keys to the farm.” This is nothing less than the technocratic takeover of food, Westbrook says in the video podcast below.

This latest public-private partnership may be dressed up like lipstick on a pig, invoking the language of national security, modernization, and convenience for the farmer. But it’s nothing short of selling out America’s farmers and food consumers to the advancing AI beast system.

“America depends on its farmers, and USDA is moving fast to give them the technology they need,” said Ali Monfre, Federal Engineering Lead at Palantir. “They are raising the bar for what government can deliver for farmers, and we are honored to partner in that work.”

“Protecting America’s farmland is protecting America itself, and this work gives USDA the visibility and speed needed to safeguard our food supply,” said USDA Chief Information Officer Sam Berry. “Our farmers sustain this nation, and modern tools help us support them with greater precision. I look forward to working with Palantir as we continue serving the American farming community, which serves all of us every single day.”

Despite the slick public relations campaign, this deal amounts to a total takeover of the food supply by some of the worst people in America – the same techno-fascist control freaks that have co-opted 26 other federal agencies. These billionaire technocrats have long dreamed of accomplishing this goal and now they’ve apparently got the cherry on top, handed to them directly by the Trump administration: our food.

In July of last year, the USDA and Secretary Brooke Rollins — in collaboration with Secretary of Defense/War Pete Hegseth, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, and then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem — announced the National Farm Security Action Plan (NFSAP), by “safeguarding our food supply, strengthening critical infrastructure, and defending U.S. agricultural innovation from foreign adversaries,” USDA said in a news release at the time.

Little did we know at the time that these kleptocrats’ plan for “safeguarding our food supply,” centered on handing it over to arguably the most evil corporation in the world today. This is a classic case of the proverbial fox guarding the hen house.

As a famous U.S. diplomat once reportedly said, if you control the food, you control the people. Palantir now sits in the driver’s seat.

This is not without precedent. In the 1920’s, the Soviet communists asserted similar centralized control over farms in the Russia-Ukrainian territory known as Europe’s breadbasket. This took place under Stalin’s bureaucratic reforms, causing one of the greatest famines in world history. Now, under an empowered Western technocracy, we again have people with no on-the-ground experience in farming taking control over our nation’s food supply. The same catastrophic results are forthcoming.

Mark it down: By next fall and winter, we will begin to see food shortages like never before on a global scale. Although it will be worse in other countries, America won’t be exempt.

Centralized control over the food supply always ends in disaster. But when that centralized planning is placed in the hands of a company like Palantir, how can it end any differently?

Palantir will now be getting data from every farm — what they’ve planted, why they planted it, how much was produced per acre, etc. All of this information will be transferred from USDA directly to Palantir, which will have influence over how farming decisions are made going forward.

“Now they will have a real-time view of food production, which will fuel insider trading in commodities,” Westbrook said. “This gives them the total real-time visibility into our food system they’ve said they’ve wanted since the dawning of technocracy in the 1930s.”

Westbrook noted that Palantir’s co-founder and CEO Alex Karp once said, “I need more data so my enemies wake up scared.”

This technocratic control grid is doomed to failure but not before the working class and middle class are forced to pay a hefty price in terms of rising food costs and less-healthy food making its way onto store shelves.

Westbrook recommends Americans and Westerners respond by planting vegetable gardens, raising chickens, and anything else they can do to lesson their dependency on the output of commercial farms.

I would say that’s good advice.

In his June 10, 2025, article titled Palantir’s all-seeing eye: Domestic surveillance and the price of security, Dr. Erman Akıllı writes:

In J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, the Palantír was a crystal “seeing-stone” – a mystical artifact that granted its wielder the power to observe distant places and events, seemingly transcending space and time. It offered the promise of knowledge, foresight and control. Yet this very power became a curse. Even noble and well-intentioned figures were drawn into its seductive orbit. Entranced by its revelations and misled by partial truths, they were ultimately manipulated into catastrophic decisions. The Palantir revealed much, but never the whole – what it disclosed could be twisted, fragmented or weaponized by unseen hands. Its allure lay in its illusion of clarity; its peril, in the hidden distortions within that vision.

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