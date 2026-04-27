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Dora's avatar
Dora
26m

The great reset is good when Trumpstein does it.

Unbelievable times if I weren't here to witness it.

Keep up the good work, Leo. D

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MoreMore
1h

Below an article describing the root cause of how we got to this totalitarian system. After reading it, you know how to stop it.

• Esc (Key), Apr. 26, 2026 – Settling Keynes. An excellent article describing Keynes’ economics’ “fiscal and monetary” policy as it was meant to be up to today. The ever-evolving cycle of wealth transfer into fewer hands. https://escapekey.substack.com/p/settling-keynes

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