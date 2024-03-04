Transgendered Space Force officer tells U.S. Air Force cadets that using pronouns will lead to 'winning war-fighting strategies'
This is just more proof that America will be judged severely for her corruption of the nations
Last week U.S. Space Force Col. Bree Fram, a prominent transgender activist in the U.S. Armed Forces and worldwide, gave a speech to the U.S. Air Force Academy in which he urged the cadets to use specified pronouns in their emails as a way to bolster “winning war fighting strategies.” Watch the insanity spewing forth from this man in the video below.
