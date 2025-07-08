Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Jordan's avatar
Ben Jordan
8h

Absolutely appalling and disgusting that DOJ hasn't dropped these charges. This Doctor should get a medal and all the hospitals and doctors who enforced mandatory injections should be facing serious civil and criminal penalties.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
8h

Trump has never admitted that the OWS shots were bioweapons that killed people, but he should try to help this man who saved so many lives, especially the children who could have died in their beds or suffered the rest of a short lives with myocarditis. Pregnant women lost their babies; women of childbirth age lost much of their ability to have children. The modified RNA jabs of any sort need to be outlawed. The president could easily do that. Why is Dr. Martin Makary allowing these horrible injections to continue via Pfizer and Moderna? Can RFK Jr. overrule Makary? He certainly should.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture