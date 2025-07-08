A Utah surgeon, Dr. Kirk Moore, is facing the prospect of 35 years in federal prison for alleged criminal acts.

His crime?

The doctor destroyed thousands of vials of mRNA COVID vaccines, giving his patients vaccine cards without taking the shots, and injecting saline into children whose parents wanted them to believe they got vaccinated without risking the deadly side effects.

The 58-year-old Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr. operates Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah in Salt Lake County. He began his trial on Monday, July 7, at the federal courthouse in Salt Lake City.

A rally took place Monday at the courthouse steps, organized by We Are The People Utah, in support of the doctor. Among those in attendance were veterans of the health freedom movement, including vaccine safety activist Robert Scott Bell, as well as the team that produced the documentary film Died Suddenly.

Countless other prominent figures in the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, including Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, joined online to stand with Dr. Moore.

According to Zero Hedge, the charges against him were filed in 2023 by the Department of Justice under Joe Biden, and have not been dropped yet by President Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has not intervened in the case, but did publicly expressed his support in April of this year, saying on his government verified X account, “Dr. Moore deserves a medal for his courage and commitment to healing.”

The charges against Dr. Moore include conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to convert, sell, convey, and dispose of government property; and conversion, sale, conveyance, and disposal of government property and aiding and abetting.

The government property being referred to is $28,000 worth of government-provided COVID-19 vaccines, also referred to by Pfizer as “government prototypes” due to their experimental, untested, and dangerous nature.

Dr. Moore is also accused of distributing at least 1,937 “fraudulently completed vaccination record cards” to his patients, none of which are testifying for or against him in court. He also allegedly administered saline shots to some of his patients’ kids, admitted by the DOJ to have been carried out with the full knowledge and consent of their parents, so their children would actually believe and act as if they were vaccinated, and not have to lie to live a normal life with their friends amidst the pandemic mandates and madness.

This is a bizarre case. And it’s quite sad that the Trump administration is continuing to prosecute it against one of the few doctors who actually honored his Hippocratic oath, to do no harm.

As of Monday, a 'GiveSendGo' donation campaign for him is at just under $140,000.

Zero Hedge reports that Dr. Moore was arrested when the charges were made official in 2023 under the Biden regime.

Dr. Margaret Aranda, who has followed the case closely, said in a post to her Substack account:

“In a blatant act of intimidation and punitive cruelty, Dr. Moore was arrested and incarcerated for 22 days—isolated for 22 hours each day—merely for attempting to communicate essential court information to co-defendants.”

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden said of the doctors couregaous stand:

“Kirk Moore offered his patients a choice when others wouldn’t. He received no compensation for his care and has paid a tremendous price for honoring his patients’ fundamental right to bodily autonomy.”

Zero Hedge further reported that despite the aggressive and nastily toned characterization of Dr. Moore by the DOJ, he has no criminal record, is a devoted father raising two children alone after tragically losing his ex-wife to suicide in 2019, and is a decorated U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon who has tirelessly cared for patients throughout his career.

When a nation prosecutes its heroes, those who take a stand for what’s right in the face of immense pressure to go along with evil, that’s a sign of its moral and ethical collapse. Political and economic collapse can’t be far behind.

