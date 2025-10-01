Leo’s Newsletter

Carl L. McWilliams
19h

For the Biblically literate, we, (humanity), were forewarned in Biblical prophecy these current events would come to pass centuries before we began seeing them on a daily basis. For those who still believe "we can fix this" through politics, no, we can't; because it's not a temporal battle. It's an on-going spiritual war that began long before any of us existed, coming to its climax in our time - right here on planet earth. We can only choose a "side" to support and work with in this final battle. Satan is on a fast-track to the Bottomless Pit and the Beast of Revelation and the False Prophet will burn for eternity in the Lake of Fire.

But there is no "fence sitting" now or “do-overs” later. We must each actively choose the side of light and good, of YHVH/God and Jesus Christ; or we default to the other side of darkness and evil and Satan. Therefore, if you haven't actively chosen Jesus Christ and the Kingdom of God...then you are automatically in default. For each of us, today, there are no other options; I have made my choice and His name is Jesus (Yeshua); I pray each of you who read this comment will make the correct choice. Eternity is a very long time to regret a wrong choice.

There is no God but YHVH - and - Yeshua is His Messiah:

“Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and dine with that person, and they with me. To the one who overcomes, I will give the right to sit with Me on my throne, just as I was victorious and sat down with my Father on his throne. Whoever has ears, let them hear what the Spirit says to the churches.” [Revelation 3: 20-21]

FYI: There are two (2) sins Jesus Christ (Yeshua Messiah) will not forgive: (1) Denial (blasphemy) against the Holy Spirit. [Matthew 12:31] and; (2) Receiving the MARK OF THE BEAST. [Revelation 14:9]

Karen Bracken
18h

And all of them are embedded in the Trump administration. When I saw FB Zuck sitting next to President Trump and Bill Gates sitting next to our First Lady at a dinner table in the White House I knew then we were being screwed. Larry Ellison, Sam Altman and Peter Thiel are ALL EXTREMELY dangerous sociopaths and they are all buddies with Trump. Trump thinks because you are rich you must be smart. I say most uber rich are more evil than smart. And because Trump is doing it everyone seems to be ok. Not one peep about the proposed Digital Medical records that was announced by RFK Jr. and Trump.

