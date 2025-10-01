The Independent Sentinel reports that the Gates Foundation is the initial major stakeholder in the Global Digital ID scheme being rolled out by the World Economic Forum.

Yes, as the Sentinel notes, this is the same Bill Gates who during the Covid scamdemic swore that any mention of digital IDs made you a “conspiracy theorist.” Now, he openly touts it.

At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Oracle chairman and arch-technocrat Larry Ellison proposed that each nation unify citizen data including health records, finances, and voting history into a centralized database to “enable AI applications” in public services like fraud detection and resource allocation.

Ellison said he supported body cameras for police and citizens to promote accountability through constant monitoring and endorsed biometric authentication over traditional computer passwords.

Critics, including myself and others, have condemned the plan as a step toward dystopian surveillance, citing a complete disrespect for privacy rights with comparisons to authoritarian Orwellian control.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced plans to introduce digital ID cards in a major speech before his countrymen. The government of Switzerland also just voted to implement digital IDs and the EU has its own plan to mandate them for all movement between states.

Starmer has claimed the digital ID cards will crack down on immigrants who want to work illegally in the country. The government has argued the scheme will combat illegal working while making it easier for people to use its services. It will be “safer,” it will be “more secure” and it will be more “convenient,” to have all your life’s data on your phone, fed into a centralized global database. Former British PM Tony Blair is a big backer of this global mischief, the same Tony Blair who was recently hired by President Trump to sit on a “Peace Board” overseeing the transition of Gaza into a commericial entertainment district, which will operate as a global SMART City. Does it get any more evil?

The Canadian government is also moving forward with plans to establish a nationwide digital ID system for the general public.

Gates warned that anyone not going along with it, will be left behind. What, exactly, does Gates mean by “left behind?” Does it mean you won’t get a job, which is already about to be the case in the UK and many other countries? Eventually, you won’t get healthcare, won’t get an education, won’t qualify for a loan or mortgage, won’t get a driver’s license, won’t be able to fly, won’t get retirement benefits, and the list goes on. And yet, they tell us this digitization of all humans will make society “more inclusive,” even as they tell us all the things we won’t be able to do if we don’t “go along with the plan.”

Meanwhile, global technocrat Sam Altman has rolled out a digital ID project in six Democrat-controlled cities across America, called World ID.

Launched in Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and San Francisco, the program offers $40 worth of cryptocurrency to anyone willing to let their eyes be scanned.

In return, participants receive a so-called World ID that can be used to log into various shopping and social media platforms.

Digital IDs are only a step in a process getting us to global citizenship, central world rule, and the end of national or personal sovereignty. In short, it’s pivotal to creating a global superstate where everyone lives in accordance with the dictates of a centralized system run by AI.

This is what Larry Ellison, one of President Trump’s technology partners in Operation Stargate, has said in the wide open.

Ellison told Tony Blair at the World Governments Summit that he wants the U.S. and all nations to “unify all the national data’ and then feed it to AI.” Under this plan, the whole world will share one data center. What could possibly go wrong?

WATCH VIDEO HERE of Ellison letting the cat out of the bag on the gloalists’ desired one-world data-collection system, connecting every person’s digital ID.

For those familiar with Bible prophecy, that sounds eerily similar to what many refer to as the beast system, which at some point will be handed off to an antichrist figure bent on world domination. Don’t let this system sneak up on you. I would say it’s knocking at our very door. Are you ready?

The only refuge will be in Jesus Christ, making Him your Lord and Savior. If you haven’t done that, don’t put it off.

