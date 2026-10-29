Nearly a month ago, I reported that President Trump had consulted AI for advice before pulling the trigger on a military invasion of Venezuela. I said at the time that this story would get buried in the news cycle, and it did, but that I believed there was much more to it that wasn’t being reported. Because if he would consult an AI chatbot for one operation, why wouldn’t he consult it for others?

The story resurfaced today, but again didn’t get much attention. Apparently, I’m not the only one with questions about the president’s relationship with AI.

According to an AFP report, senior Democrats are demanding that President Trump preserve records of any official exchanges with artificial intelligence chatbots, raising questions about whether Elon Musk’s Grok influenced sensitive military decisions.

In a letter dated Oct. 28 and first obtained by Politico, congressmen Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia said questions submitted by Trump and White House aides — and the chatbots’ answers — constituted presidential records that must be preserved under federal law.

They reportedly requested a closed-door briefing by November 11 covering the president’s use of AI.

Below is an excerpt from the AFP article:

The letter follows reports that Trump spent hours using Grok during a December 2025 Oval Office meeting with Musk, including asking how Venezuelans might react if U.S. forces captured President Nicolas Maduro. Grok reportedly said many would welcome Maduro’s downfall. U.S. forces seized him weeks later, but no evidence has emerged that the chatbot determined the operation. The lawmakers questioned Trump’s reported reliance on a privately controlled chatbot in matters of foreign policy, warning that AI-generated answers could be inaccurate or manipulated. They cited reporting about an AI-assisted intelligence error involving a Chinese vessel, and allegations that excessive reliance on artificial intelligence contributed to a U.S. strike on an Iranian school that killed more than 100 children. “If the United States military killed dozens of innocent schoolchildren based on the faulty advice of an AI chatbot, we have a right to know that too,” the lawmakers added.

I still think there is more to this story yet to be revealed. I get the impression that Donald Trump is more than a little enamored with artificial intelligence, or as he calls it, “super intelligence.”

Trump this week repeated his earlier demands that the word “AI” be scrubbed from all official U.S. documents and replaced with “SI.”

Newsweek reports:

President Donald Trump is officially banning the terms “AI” and “Artificial Intelligence,” he said Tuesday, escalating his effort to rebrand the technology as “Super Intelligence,” or “SI,” across the executive branch. “When will The Wall Street Journal start calling Artificial Intelligence (AI), a very bad and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence), the name which virtually everyone else is using, or soon will be,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “In short order, we will be officially BANNING the term, ‘AI/Artificial Intelligence,’ in all relevant documents, and everything else, due to its inaccuracy.”

With all the problems going on in the world, including energy, fertilizer and food shortages caused by Trump’s Iran war, and with all the recent warnings for entire populations to prepare for grid-down events and possibly even nuclear war, Trump remains fixated on childish things that don’t matter to 99.9 percent of Americans. Things like renaming oceans, building grand ballrooms and archways, and rebranding technological tools that he’s come to worship.

Worst of all, he remains obsessed with trying to overthrow the government of Iran. He will almost certainly relaunch that war and exacerbate the energy/food crisis after the midterm elections. Only this next round of bombing and killing will be much worse and cause even more economic pain throughout the world, because most of the nations have used up whatever strategic petroleum reserves they had on hand when Trump started the war on Feb. 28.

Sarah Paine, a professor at the Naval War College and an acknowledged military expert, told the Daily Express she's “terrified” Trump might deploy a “tactical nuke somewhere,” turning the U.S. into a global pariah state.

In an article titled WW3 expert fears Trump will drop nuclear bomb as America becomes everyone’s enemy Dr. Paine expresses serious concerns that Trump may take more drastic action. “As long as Donald Trump and Bibi Netanyahu are in power, what do you think they’re going to do? They (Iran) are going to cause trouble until those two people are out of power, right?

“And so people who want to keep Netanyahu and Trump in power longer, just understand it’s going to make Iran go on longer. And then I’m terrified that Trump will do something like drop a tactical nuke somewhere, and then things are really over.”

Professor Paine added that if such a scenario were to happen, and we know it’s been discussed in the White House, it will forever change the perception of what America stands for in the world:

“The United States will be forever this despicable country, the only country in the world that’s ever dropped nukes on anyone. Twice on Japan, and then we’re going to do a third on Iran.” Asked if this was a plausible scenario, Dr. Paine added: “I have no idea. If you had told me 10 years ago that where we’re at was even remotely plausible, I would say, ‘You’re insane. What have you been smoking lately?’”

I personally do not think it’s a coincidence that governments around the world are warning people to prepare for a cyber or EMP attack capable of taking down power grids. Once a nuke gets used, all bets are off on how the other nations with nuclear capability will react. Is this why the U.S. Department of Defense is suddenly so concerned about its bases being rendered useless by an attack that takes down the U.S. power grid?

The Pentagon’s recent announcement of its FORTRESS America project requires every U.S. military base to become self-sufficient and able to operate a minimum of three months without the assistance of any outside infrastructure, including the civilian power grid. Are they preparing for a response to a non-conventional attack on Iran that they know could very well be ordered by Trump in the weeks or months following the midterms?

I encourage you all to use the next few weeks to shore up your preps. That could mean getting a couple of more weeks or months of food in your pantry, especially storable foods like peanut butter, rice, honey, salt and canned food, or it could mean going the freeze-dried route. Also think about water and how you would get it if we experience a grid-down event lasting weeks or months.

Above all, get your focus on God and build up your mental and spiritual fortitude. We have had it good for a long time in this country but I get the distinct impression that in 2027, we will see and possibly experience firsthand some things we never thought would come to America.

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