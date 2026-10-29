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Daniel Williams's avatar
Daniel Williams
4h

On point. It looks like you watched Monkey from my comment on your last article. Scary times indeed. Yes, get your preps topped off. SHTF may be incoming very soon. Personally I'm good to go. It's keeping those who get desperate at bay that have me worried. I don't really want to stack bodies outside of my place. But I'll do what I have to. I just want to be left alone if/when all this goes down. Don't know if that will be possible though. If a nuke goes off anywhere the world will be in a different place.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5h

Good write-up!

We can expect most anything from this person in the White House, including his consulting super ai. Bizarre times.

Thank you for your warning to prepare for disastrous events! I read that countries around the world are asking their cotizens to get ready. Here, though, except for plans for military bases, it's crickets. WHY???!!!

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