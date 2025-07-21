With all the stuff going on in the world, including the continued escalation toward World War III with Russia and his continued policies of preparing America to become a technocratic surveillance state, President Donald J. Trump continues to distract and misdirect his followers by pushing childish partisan fantasies that will never materialize.

Instead of focusing on avoiding World War III or Trump’s latest technocratic move of creating a government-endorsed digital, programmable currency, Trump devolves into trolling Barack Obama.

The president posted on Monday to Truth Social an AI-created spoof video that shows Obama being arrested and frogmarched to prison by the FBI.

He also posted fake prison mugshots of Obama and his inner circle in orange prison jumpsuits under the title, “The Shady Bunch,” a spoof on The Brady Bunch. That one was actually kinda funny.

While it makes for good entertainment, it’s never going to happen. But hey, it excites the base and gets their attention off of the Epstein files and two disastrous bills Trump recently signed — the Big Beautiful Bill and the extremely dangerous Genius Act. He’s also managed to continue the Biden policy of fully funding NATO’s proxy war against Russia, using Ukraine as the proxy.

The BBB continues government spending at unsustainable levels, piling on more debt that can never be repaid and ultimately leading to a collapse of the U.S. dollar, while also “investing” heavily in more data centers and AI infrastructure for the rising beast system.

The Genius Act, signed by Trump on Friday, creates a digital Stablecoin which is neither stable nor a coin and will serve as the new digital payment system once the physical dollar has been destroyed and the Federal Reserve possibly replaced with something just as bad or worse. It won’t technically be a Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC, but it will function just the same as one. Trump’s administration has become expert at using Orwellian language for new laws that do what he promised he would never do.

I’ve always said that we reach the point of no return when the globalist elites have created two things: A functional digital ID for all people and a digital currency on the blockchain. We now have both in America, compliments of President Trump. The Real ID, with Trump being the first president to strictly enforce it, is the biometric digital ID the globalists have been waiting for and the Stablecoin will be their digital currency.

But we are supposed to not look at the elephants in the room and focus on cute videos of Obama being perp walked to prison?

I see this as nothing but distraction. You may disagree and are welcome to voice your opinion in the comments section below.

My advice would be this: Don’t pay attention to the distraction of the day put out by the Entertainer in Chief and focus instead on getting ready for World War III and economic hardships ahead. Also focus on your relationship with God.

