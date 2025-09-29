Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Keefer Sr.'s avatar
Brad Keefer Sr.
1d

Most don’t realize that Trumps presidency is speeding up the end times, not slowing it down. We are now witnessing the birth pangs which will continue to grow stronger and more frequent until it gives birth to Gods wrath! Trust the Scriptures!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Ruth Williams's avatar
Ruth Williams
1d

When they shall say peace & safety…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture