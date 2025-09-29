NOTE: A big heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all of my paid subscribers. There are now 332 of you, and it’s because of you that I’m able to keep putting these updates out. This newsletter has roughly 15,000 free subscribers, and I realize many of them cannot afford $7 a month. If any of you can afford it, please consider upgrading and help me reach my goal of 350 paid subscribers.

President Trump said Saturday he will send troops to Portland, Oregon, “authorizing Full Force, if necessary” to handle what he referred to as domestic terrorism.

Trump made his announcement on social media, using the language of war.

He wrote that he was directing the U.S. Department of War to “provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland.”

This marks a continuation of Trump’s unprecedented military deployments to American cities in the name of crime-fighting, only now it’s also being done for the stated purpose of combatting terrorism. That’s an important distinction and a definite escalation of the brewing tensions between the feds and Democrat-run cities.

Fighting “terrorism” as opposed to regular crime, is a much more serious mission. It carries potentially much more serious ramifications, particularly after renaming the Department of Defense the Department of War. If a rioter is arrested as a terrorist instead of a regular criminal, he or she would theoretically not be subject to all of the constitutional protections afforded in a regular criminal case, such as access to a lawyer, the right to due process, the right to remain silent, the right to a speedy trial, the right to a jury trial of one’s peers, and so forth. They could also be sent before military tribunals instead of civil criminal courts.

This could get messy in a hurry and I could see a scenario where 10 or 15 cities explode in violent riots, potentially much worse than the summer of 2020. What happens when those riots are crushed by the military in the name of anti-terrorism? Will it set a new standard for how our military is used internally to settle political scores? What about the next president who might be a Democrat with a score to settle with conservative Americans?

The chaos, confusion and confrontation leading to potential civil war comes at the same time we are being driven by the neocons into international confrontation with Russia. It’s all by design. If America gets simultaneously bogged down in civil war and World War III, it’s lights out for freedom. The globalists will use a crisis of that magnitude to implement their biometric digital tracking system, which is Exhibit A for the global beast system. Once we get to that point, where the vast majority of people are convinced to voluntarily accept a biometric digital ID, we will have reached the point of no return. Beast system here we come. The one missing, fundamental component of a truly one-world surveillance state is a digital tracking system that controls the movement of all people. The EU, UK, Canada and much of the rest of the Western world are in various stages of implementing this digitization of humanity right now. Only America is left as the holdout.

It’s my opinion that something really big must happen in America, making us all feel unsafe and vulnerable, setting the stage, similar to after 9/11, for the government to enter with a solution that makes people feel safe again.

The big event will be two-fold and it’s already starting to take shape. It involves violent civil war here at home and World War III with Russia and its allies on the global front.

Trump is playing an important role in bringing it to pass. He’s ramping up the militarization of our cities while at the same time taunting Russia with reckless rhetoric and policies with regard to its war with Ukraine. Trump just signed off on greenlighting Ukraine to fire Western missiles deep inside of Russia, which will provoke a Russian response.

On the domestic front, things are also heating up.

The Associated Press reported that Oregon’s Democrat Governor Tina Kotek responded to President Trump’s announced plan to send troops to Portland by saying Trump is abusing his authority. She says her city is doing “just fine” on its own. She was joined by other local government, police and business leaders who all said soldiers are not needed and Trump is presenting a patently false picture of the city.

Trump said the decision to send in troops was necessary to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, which he said are “under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists.”

In an afternoon news conference, Governor Kotek said she told Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem earlier that troops are not needed and she believes he does not have the authority to deploy the military there.

She told reporters:

“We can manage our own local public safety needs. There is no insurrection. There is no threat to national security.”

Mayor Keith Wilson said at a news conference:

“This is an American city. We do not need any intervention. This is not a military target.”

Kotek said the president did not give a timetable for troops arriving. She said she told him the Oregon National Guard is not needed and she does not plan to call it up.

Kotek urged the public to stay calm, saying any kind of property damage or violence will not be tolerated.

She said, “Let’s not take the bait. Let’s not respond to what the president is trying to do.”

I don’t know about you, folks, but this has the makings of a budding civil war. If a president insists on sending federal troops into states where they are not welcome, whether it’s justified or not, that could get ugly real fast.

We already saw things getting out of control Sunday in Chicago.

America seems to be on the verge of melting down.

Barack Obama’s movie last year, Leave the World Behind, contained a key line when one of the characters said, “They have to get us to start killing each other.”

Right now, leaders on both the right and left seem eager to advance our society into that realm. And once a society arrives in that destination, there will be no turning back.

I pray that cooler heads will prevail, but right now I don’t see any. The loudest voices in the room all seem to want violence.

BOTTOM LINE: My advice is to prepare for civil war and potential martial law. Stock up on food, water, means of self-defense, gasoline, etc. Now is the time to prepare, if you haven’t already. Because the left-right paradigm is lining up for a violent encounter, and it could be sooner than we think.

Share