Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Keefer Sr.'s avatar
Brad Keefer Sr.
14h

Thanks brother! Trump has definitely sped up the creation of the beast system, not slowed it down. Keep looking up as our Redemption draws near!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
14h

Is the TRUMP CULT......STILL.......CHEERING (aka 'WINNING!')????

(and, NO!......I am NOT a LibTard/DemonRat!)

The Trump Cult is AS DUMB, as the LibTard Cult!

BOTH of these groups are DELUSIONAL (aka Mentally Ill)!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture