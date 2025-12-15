NOTE: Please help me remain on a solid financial footing heading into 2026 by upgrading to a paid subscription, or you may make an end-of-year donation of any size here. Thank you for your support!

CNBC reports that the Trump administration on Monday announced a new initiative they’re calling the “U.S. Tech Force” to build out the infrastructure for artificial intelligence through direct partnerships between private-sector tech giants and the federal government.

The outlet notes this program will include the recruitment of about 1,000 young engineers and other specialists who will work on artificial intelligence infrastructure and other technology projects throughout the federal government.

At least one of the goals appears to be to hand government functionality over to the private sector, which will replace human beings wherever possible with AI.

Participants will commit to a two-year employment program working with teams that report directly to government agency leaders in “collaboration with leading technology companies,” according to an official government website.

The government’s list of “private sector partners” reads like a who’s who of the most monopolistic corporate tech giants on earth: Amazon Web Services, Apple, Google Public Sector, Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, Palantir, Salesforce and numerous others, the website says.

This is a remarkable example of how America has become less of a republic and more of a fascist system, where a centralized government collaborates with big corporations to create a staggering web of all-powerful public-private partnerships. This is the World Economic Forum model at work. Is it any wonder that Trump counts Larry Fink, the BlackRock CEO and co-chair of the WEF, as one of his closest friends in the business world? Trump, in fact, just put Fink in charge of rebuilding Ukraine after its war with Russia is over.

There is no one who can convince me that anything good could come from an initiative that includes some of the most evil corporate powers — Bill Gates’s Microsoft, Larry Ellison’s Oracle and Peter Theil’s Palantir — in a marriage with our evil federal government. That’s pure fascism. And the ultimate goal of fascism is to oppress people’s freedoms and control their thoughts and behavior. AI is the perfect tool for these Luciferian control freaks.

Trump’s new “Tech Force” initiative was announced four days after the president signed an executive order aimed at establishing a national AI policy that attempts to ban states from adopting their own AI regulations. This is patently unconstitutional and will be challenged in the courts by governors of red and blue states alike, so it remains to be seen if Trump will get away with it.

CNBC reports that once members of Trump’s “Tech Force” complete their two terms, they can seek full-time jobs with one of the companies, which have agreed to consider the programs’ alumni for employment. The private partners can also nominate their employees to do stints of government service.

This may be one of the clearest examples yet of how Trump envisions the future of America. Where the government and the biggest, most monopolistic corporations run the show and have the complete favor of the government on their side. Notice there is no mention of the need for small and medium-sized businesses to help accomplish the desired results. It’s all about the bloated government working alongside the largest corporate behemoths.

“We’re trying to reshape the workforce to make sure we have the right talent on the right problems,” U.S. Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday morning.

The engineering corps will be working on “high-impact technology initiatives including AI implementation, application development, data modernization, and digital service delivery across federal agencies,” the site says.

This will solidify the tech bros’ goal of replacing most government bureacracies with AI. That may sound good on the surface. Nobody loves bureaucrats. But at least they are human and sometimes they will cut you some slack. Don’t count on the same when you get singled out for oppression and your case boils down to you against an algorithm.

This definitely gives new meaning to Trump’s famous “fight, fight, fight” mantra. He’s fighting not on the side of freedom, as so many Americans thought, but on the side of a burgeoning technocracy fueled by an ungodly beast system. And now he’s employed the biggest corporate monstrosities, and the technocrats who run them, to help pound the final nail into the coffin of our once-great republic.

Never comply. Never give your consent. Question everything. If we don’t, who will?

