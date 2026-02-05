Leo’s Newsletter

Arthur
13h

Most U. S. citizens do not realize that the U. S. DHS unveiled a Domestic Terrorist Profile (DTP) in March 2009. All online references to the DTP in the early part of 2009 were scrubbed before the year ended in 2009, but a few people are aware of it.

The DTP was written in way that it can target anyone and everyone, depending upon who resides in the Puppet Predator Palace. Everyone needs to realize that while they may cheer the targeting of certain individuals and groups under one Puppet Predator, they can become the targeted when the occupant of the Puppet Predator Palace changes.

Begin with the end in mind. The ultimate goal of those who control governments and politics all over the globe from outside of government is total control over all of us. This means ALL of us are targets. Everyone needs to be careful what they wish for!

"The System" has been meticulously constructed over many decades. We cannot vote our way out of the mess we are in.

Those in control depend upon us hating each other and living in fear. They fear us coming together and placing our faith in our Creator and Savior instead of AI, convenience, etc. I believe in miracles and divine intervention. Why not move beyond the cultish hatred the controllers have infused upon us and invite divine intervention into our spiritual war against a Satanic attack upon us?

Peter Starlite
13h

you can tell someone’s lying when they say we have a two party system

We have a zero party system

The party system is completely super imposed on that

And the two party system is a uniparty system

PROPAGANDA!

