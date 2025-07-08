Georgia conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene raised a question Tuesday about Ghislaine Maxwell's "little black book" as she expressed doubt about the Trump administration's conclusions on Jeffrey Epstein.

Greene was the latest to join the MAGA pushback against the Trump administration’s big reveal on pedo billionaire Jeffery Epstein. After years of talking about bringing “justice” and “transparency” on this case, they now say Epstein had no client list and didn’t blackmail anyone.

Many in the MAGA movement are now using the B word for Trump. Betrayal.

Greene posted on X Tuesday about Maxwell:

“What about her little black book? The 97-page book, contains the names and contact details of almost 2,000 people including world leaders, celebrities and businessmen. No one believes there is not a client list.”

The DOJ said Epstein died by suicide while in prison awaiting trial, and was not murdered to keep him quiet, as some suspect he was.

Maxwell, a former associate and girlfriend of Epstein's, is in prison for child sex trafficking and other offenses. She sought underage girls for Epstein to abuse.

She kept a book of the duo’s worldwide network of powerful and famous contacts, but a 2021 court deal kept it secret to avoid needlessly involving the names of unrelated people in the trial.

Meanwhile, President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at his supporters in the MAGA movement who have demanded his administration give a full accounting of the Jeffery Epstein saga.

WATCH VIDEO below of Trump offering a harsh rebuke to a reporter Tuesday who had the audacity to ask a perfectly normal question about Jeffery Epstein.

That sounded like a highly scripted copout on the president’s part: We have more important things going on so don’t ask me about Epstein. What, on earth, could be more important than getting to the bottom of an international child sex ring that involves players at the highest levels of government, business and entertainment? Are we to believe that Epstein’s clients are no longer abusing children just because Epstein is dead?

As much as Trump might like for this Epstein issue to go down the memory hole, many in the MAGA movement aren’t ready to let it go. It was the number-one trending issue on social media Tuesday. The American people deserve answers.

Below is a video clip from an Alex Jones interview with Roger Stone, saying Pam Bondi has some explaining to do, especially with regard to the alleged suicide. He said it’s just not credible. He said Epstein was blackmailing some very important people under the employ of the CIA and Mossad and the Trump administration has likely come under extreme pressure from people in places of power, such as the British Royal family.

https://rumble.com/embed/v6tonev/?pub=rze3r

Look at who benefits from memory holing the Epstein client list.

Newsweek reported that “Prince Andrew will feel he is "off the hook" after an FBI memo said there was no Jeffrey Epstein client list and there would be no further charges, a biographer told Newsweek.”

In a New York civil lawsuit, Virginia Giuffre alleged that Epstein trafficked her in the early 2000s to London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands to have sex with the prince when she was 17.

Andrew denied the allegation and settled out of court, paying a substantial sum but admitting no liability. Giuffre died by suicide in April.

Andrew can now sleep easier at night knowing his ally in the White House is covering for him.

Nigel Cawthorne, the author of Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell and the Palace, told Newsweek that Andrew would be able to breathe a sigh of relief at the news, having never been charged.

"He's off the hook isn't he," Cawthorne said. "The whole thing's run out of steam."

Who knows how many other well-connected elites are breathing easier today, knowing that Trump seems to have abandoned his earlier interest in exposing Epstein’s clients.

The world is a sick place, and there is no justice in it. Thank God he has a better placed prepared for his faithful followers.

