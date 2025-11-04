Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lilly's avatar
Lilly
9h

Every day it's one step closer to the full implementation of the beast system. I run into many reactions to this reality. 1. Denial that it will arrive, or that it will arrive in one's lifetime. 2. False invincibility that we can somehow stop this. I think delay is possible. But we cannot stop Bible prophecy, it will come to pass. 3. That enough prepping will make us safe. Storing beans, bandaids, and bullets as they say. But you can never have enough food, first aid, and supplies stocked up. Even if you have a cellar full with every item of need for the next 100 years on an off grid homestead, a fire can still sweep through and claim it all. There are bunkers, but they are costly and not fool proof either. A comet can still crush all of it. When they come a-knockin', what good will all that do? And they will, if you know what I mean. Anyone will just take it for themselves. Then there are raiders. Sure you may have self defense, but you are still not a fortress with enough of it to protect against endless marauders should it all hit the fan. My best advice which I cannot afford is to get a stealthy underground camouflaged location that is stocked and barricaded so that no one knows anyone lives there. But most of us cannot afford that. 4. Jesus must be returning to rescue us before it all hits the fan.... maranatha!

Honestly the only thing that will really matter is if we are ready to die, are we saved, are we in right standing, all that sort of thing spiritually. That is all we can really control. But we can die tomorrow. All that will matter is our spiritual condition. You need to be right with God and not living an unrepentant lifestyle. Remember it says "those who practice such things (sin) will NOT inherit the kingdom of God." 1 Cor. 6; 9-11 and many more like it. Turn to Jesus today. You may have all the other ducks in a row but without this, you are not ready. If you have this and nothing else, you are ready!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Denny's avatar
Denny
9h

Is there ANY politician fighting this? Europe is requiring biometric data in all visitors - face scans, fingerprints, retina scans, etc., and the US has been rolling it out in US airports. There is no way this won’t be abused horribly. Prison planet here we come

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture