Fox News has confirmed that President Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and other staffers have been removed from the National Security Council.

Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were reportedly fired today and are gone.

Waltz, who previously served as a Florida congressman and as a combat-experienced Green Beret, has been in the hotseat since March, when the Atlantic magazine's liberal Trump-hating editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg published a firsthand account of getting added to a Signal group chat with top national security leaders, including Waltz, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Goldberg is a guy that any true conservative would have nothing to do with, yet Waltz had him on speed-dial as a contact on his phone.

Waltz took responsibility for the inclusion of Goldberg in the group chat, telling Fox News' Laura Ingraham: "I take full responsibility. I built the group. … It's embarrassing. We're going to get to the bottom of it.”

Well, apparently they did. And it was Waltz who got canned.

Let’s face it, Mike Waltz should have never gotten this job to begin with. He was never an adherent of the America-first doctrine promoted by Trump. One look at his voting record while in Congress reveals that he was one of the earliest and most enthusiastic supporters of this idea that the U.S. should send billions of dollars to fund a military buildup in Ukraine and use that country as a proxy to deal a strategic blow to Russia. He’s been a cheerleader for NATO and its reckless “open door policy” that seems designed to provoke war with Russia, the world’s largest owner of nuclear weapons.

In short, Waltz was not a good fit for an administration that promotes the idea of Trump being a “peace president” who’s trying to reset American foreign policy to be less antagonistic toward the world. He falls squarely into the neoconservative camp, a group within the globalist wing of the Republican Party that sees the U.S. military as the world’s police force, always quick to intervene in the domestic politics of foreign countries, up to and including the instigation of revolutions, uprisings and full-blown wars. Empire building has proven throughout history to be a losing scenario that always ends in the Empire being exposed and ganged up on by the nations that grow tired of being blackmailed and bullied.

A better long-term strategy is to promote fair trade with all nations and defend the homeland, rather than defending foreign governments in the context of entangling alliances that draw us into other countries’ ancient hatreds and wars.

Adios Mike Waltz. Let’s hope President Trump finds a replacement who is more devoted to an America-first agenda, peace through strength, and less devoted to the military-industrial complex and maintaining U.S. global hegemony.

But if Trump has seriously seen the light and is now fully committed to removing the neocon influence in his administration, there are others who need to go. I would start with Marco Rubio, the long-time senator and now Secretary of State who’s philosophy on foreign policy reflects that of Waltz.

More than likely, the firing of Waltz and Wong has little to do with core philosophy and everything to do with Trump losing trust in them due to the Signalgate fiasco. Only time will tell if Trump truly wants to keep America out of foreign wars. Let’s pray that he does.

As always, pray for peace while preparing for war. Because our leaders have yet to prove that they are seriously committed to creating a peaceful world. And the Bible speaks clearly about wars being a hallmark of the last days. Wars lead to other crises, such as famine, uncontrolled migration, and disease. Now is the time to stock up and prepare for these conditions.

ARTICLE UPDATE: A couple of hours after I posted this article, the Trump administration announced that Mike Waltz was not fired, he was promoted! He will move from the National Security Council in Washington to the United Nations in New York City, to serve as UN ambassador. We really do live in clown world!

