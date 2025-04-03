President Donald Trump reportedly fired three pro-war neocons on his National Security Council shortly after he met with Laura Loomer in the Oval Office.

The president met Wednesday with Loomer, a conservative investigative journalist. Loomer has publicly accused Trump administration staffers of disloyalty and said there have been vetting failures at the NSC and elsewhere through various posts on X.

The New York Times reported Loomer discussed NSC staffers she said were disloyal and whose loyalties lie firmly in the camp of Washington’s neoconservative war hawks. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz (pictured above with Trump) was reportedly present at the meeting along with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Journalist and author Glenn Greenwald posted to X:

“Wild: Laura Loomer got Trump to fire 3 pro-war members of the National Security Council: Daniel Feith, son of the Bush/Cheney über-neocon Douglas Feith; a long-time top foreign policy advisor to Marco Rubio, and another top adviser to Mike Waltz.”

Axios reported that three senior NSC officials were fired after the Loomer meeting at the White House. The firings came a week after the Signal group chat leak, in which the Atlantic’s editor-in-chief was added to a group chat with Waltz and other national security officials by Waltz’s staff.

Loomer began posting about alleged vetting failures after the Signal group chat leak and offered to vet staffers for the Trump administration.

This is an interesting development, because the biggest neocon warmonger of all is Mike Waltz, the head of Trump’s NSC. Waltz has a long record of voting to fund endless wars overseas during his tenure in Congress.

What I don’t understand is why Trump would care. He loaded up his first administration with neocons, and he placed several in key positions in his second term, like Marco Rubio and Waltz. He even employed the king of neoconservatism, John Bolton, for a time in his first administration. Suddenly, we are supposed to believe Trump is listening to someone like Laura Loomer and embarking on a purge of neocons from his administration?

It’s hard for me to believe Trump did not know that Waltz, Rubio, Feith and the others were neocons. Just a few days ago, Trump gave his enthusiastic endorsement to the most notorious neocon of all, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, in Graham’s 2026 Senate race.

This story doesn’t add up.

