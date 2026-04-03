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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
3d

Murder and unbridled deception under this demon who was given residence in the white house. It's absolutely sickening to endure!

Thank you! Please keep up the great work you do!!

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L J L's avatar
L J L
3d

Any Authentic Born Again Believer can take one look at Paula White and see who is REALLY controlling her mouth. Jesus said, "They will come in my name..." and THERE THEY ARE!

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