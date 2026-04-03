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There is so much news breaking heading into Easter weekend that I wanted to give a brief update.

Everything we are hearing points to an imminent ground invasion of Iran being ordered by Donald J. Trump. This could change, of course, but as of 3 p.m. on Good Friday, it’s not looking good.

Trump fired at least three top Army generals in the last couple of days (with some reports suggesting as many as 12 generals have been purged in recent weeks), a sure sign that he has decided to launch a high-risk ground assault on Iranian territory.

An F-15E fighter jet was shot down overnight in Iran, just two days after Trump told the nation that Iran has no air defenses left and has been totally defeated on land, sea and air. A search and rescue operation is ongoing for at least one of the two pilots onboard the downed plane. One of the two pilots has reportedly been rescued.

A second Air Force combat aircraft reportedly crashed on Friday at the “same time” that an F-15E fighter jet went down in Iran. The New York Times reported that the second aircraft went down in the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz. The pilot was recovered, the report said. An A-10 Warthog attack plane was said to be involved in the crash. According to the Times, the A-10 went down “about the same time that an Air Force F-15E was shot down over Iran, the officials said.”

Iran has struck a major oil refinery in Kuwait. The Iranians have also hit a major AI data center owned by OpenAI in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This comes hours after Iran hit an Amazon AI data center in Bahrain, which represents $1.2 billion in damages, not to mention lost government functionality associated with this data center.

These strikes came from a country, again, that Trump says has nothing left with which to fight.

The Iranians are meanwhile churning out AI propaganda videos mocking the U.S. president as a loser and a coward who will meet a fiery end.

Trump shot back at the Iranians with Truth Social posts saying he is about to hit them harder than ever. “Our Military… hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done fast!”

The U.S. destroyed Iran’s tallest civilian bridge in missile strike Friday.

Iran alleges that the U.S. has hit over 600 Iranian schools, universities and other educational institutions.

Separately, John Mecklin, editor-in-chief of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which sets the Doomsday Clock, described the war as “absolutely idiotic,” warning that “accidents, miscalculations, crazy stuff” happen in wars and a nuclear accident “can’t be ruled out” until the fighting stops.

The Intercept reports that the White House and Pentagon are massively covering up the number of U.S. casualties already suffered in the Iran war.

Trump’s top spiritual adviser, Paula White, held an April 1 prayer service at the White House in which she compared President Trump to Jesus, saying he was betrayed, arrested, and “rose up” again to save America.

“Because of His (Jesus’s) victory, you will be victorious in all you put your hand to,” Preacher Paula told Trump.

Trump has already told us that he believes the only limit on his power is his “own morality” and his “own mind.” Combine that with the sense of invincibility that was just bestowed upon him by his personal “pastor,” who anointed him as America’s savior, and he now believes he can succeed in whatever he touches, no matter how risky, no matter how suicidal it may appear on paper or as presented by his generals. After all, the generals are mere humans acting on human wisdom. He is acting with the full power and wisdom of his god. At this point, we should all be questioning who that god is.

None of this sounds like a war that is “winding down,” as our Western media, particularly the Wall Street Journal, told us was the case just three days ago.

As I said in my article last week, this war is just getting started. The Iranians have plenty of firepower left. Reports by Reuters and others suggest they’ve only used approximately 30 percent of their stockpiles of missiles and drones.

If this war in the Middle East gets jolted into a new and much deadlier phase, as I am expecting it will, look for Trump to either cancel the November midterms or wait till shortly after those elections and declare martial law, possibly also reinstating the draft, which would cause major anti-war and anti-Trump protests to erupt nationwide.

Trump will then use that unrest as the pretext to round up his enemies. Remember those warehouses the federal government was buying up, which I reported on exactly two months ago on Feb. 4? Anyone who believes the government narrative that these human warehouse buildings were intended solely for illegal immigrants is hopelessly naive. Trump has since announced he’s no longer interested in rounding up illegals, so what does that say about the warehouse acquisitions?

I wrote about the plans for martial law on Oct. 31, 2025 here, and again on Jan. 7, 2026, here.

In the second article on Jan. 7, I wrote this:

I could foresee a scenario as we head into the 2026 midterm elections. Trump gets the U.S. involved in a major war on three or four fronts... The Democrats pull off a sweeping victory, move to impeach him, and then Trump declares martial law and basically shuts down Congress, declaring them a national-security threat. A false-flag attack could add to the drama and further grease the skids of public opinion behind Trump’s decision to take such drastic action. I’m not suggesting that things will play out in exactly this manner in 2026, I’m merely saying that I would not be surprised if it did. Because, as we’ve seen over this last year, when it comes to Trump, all bets are off. And if he will act the way he’s acting against sovereign nations which stand in his way internationally, what’s to stop him from acting with the same audacity against sovereign citizens who make a stand against him here at home?

BOTTOM LINE: We are no longer living in normal times. We should all be bracing ourselves and preparing for full-on World War III and potential martial law, rationing, lockdowns—nothing is off the table with this administration, which is clearly on a puppet string serving someone or something other than the American electorate.

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