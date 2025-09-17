UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has once again stated his interest in implementing digital IDs to combat illegal immigration and illegal labor in his country. Why should we in the U.S. care? I will attempt to explain the bigger picture.

The Independent reported last month:

“The number of asylum seekers housed in government hotels has risen in the first year under Labor, piling further pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to get a grip on the growing number of people making dangerous Channel crossings.”

The report further stated that:

“As the government braces for a fresh round of legal action from councils seeking similar bans in their areas, new Home Office figures reveal that the number of people claiming asylum in the year to June rose to a record 111,000, while the number of small boats crossing the Channel continues to grow.”

The government has been repeatedly accused of failing to tackle immigration, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage saying “the public is right to be very angry” over the rise in asylum seekers being housed in British hotels.

This is classic Hegelian dialectic. Create the problem, listen to the backlash of those reacting to the problem, then come in with the solution. And the solution always just happens to advance the agenda of the globalists. In this case, it’s to register every human being with a digital ID, starting at birth, in accordance UN Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goal 16.9.

Trump, like Starmer, has said we need a “proper biometric tracking system” to keep illegal immigration in check.

Starmer’s government is very unpopular in the UK, so maybe Trump is there to help bail him out. Fast-forward to the 10-minute mark in this video by The Duran for some great analysis on why Trump is making his second state visit to the U.K.

Trump sees the U.S. and U.K. as inextricably linked. He stated at a state banquet today at Windsor Castle that “together we’ve done more good for humanity than any two countries in all of history.”

Starmer and Trump are in complete agreement on the future of the world economy. They see it as being led by an Anglo-American Empire under a globalized one-world digital ID/digital currency tracking system.

And the masses will follow along like sheep to the slaughter.

Question: Have you ever heard President Trump criticize Keir Starmer? Have you ever heard Trump criticize the movement toward biometric digital identities? Mr. Starmer is the leader of the UK Labor Party, which is the equivalent of the Democrat Party that Trump supposedly despises here in the United States. But Trump never criticizes anything Starmer does and he has laid nothing but accolades at the feet of his good friend King Charles while in London this week. The British royal family under King Charles rolled out the red carpet for Trump today. He is one of their most prized assets. Trump has a lot of money invested in the UK with his golf courses in Scotland. The UK is the nerve center of anti-Russia propaganda eminating from the Western media and pushing for war with Russia. Trump, at the end of the day, will side with his King against Russia and lead America into World War III.

The digital reset cannot be fully implemented until people are utterly desperate and poor. World War III will help accomplish that.

Britain’s obsession with defeating Russia and eliminating it as a great power goes back to the 18th century. Britain’s power elites on the left and the right have used Russia to defeat Napoleon and later Hitler, but each time they slinked right back into their default position, which is to blame Russia for all the ills in the world. British elites will not rest until Russia is defeated, broken up into several smaller countries and its vast resources are stolen by the West.

At the end of the day, Trump will be completely on board with the globalists’ digital reset under digital/programmable fake money (Stablecoins or other crypto) and biometric digital ID for the proper tracking of all people. He has advanced fake vaccines for the world under Warp Speed and continues to embrace the self-described mRNA vaccine “innovator” Bill Gates, an open advocate of depopulation.

The globalists needed Donald Trump in the White House for one, very important reason — to get conservatives on board with their digital ID/digital money program, which is the next big scam meant to rob us of our assets, our independence and our freedom.

