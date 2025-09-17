Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
8h

King Charles is one of the most evil, dangerous men in the world. People need to do some research on this guy. Is rotten to the core of his black soul.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
10h

Knowingly or unknowingly, one thing is for sure in my mind. We are being lead down the path to destruction !!!

If we can see and understand that, why can’t our leaders ???

I think we all know the answer !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture