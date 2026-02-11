Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur's avatar
Arthur
3h

I will begin by trying to look for a possible positive relating to the build-up of the U. S. military in the Middle East. Could this be to convince Iran to meet and negotiate so that Iranian and U. S. lives are not lost, needlessly? I don't believe this is the reason for the build-up, but one can always hope.

Trump is all about Trump. He always has been ..., and always will be. I realized this in 2011 or 2012, out here in flyover country. A leopard can't change its spots. He's an insider masquerading as an outsider. Otherwise, he wouldn't be occupying the Puppet Predator Palace (PPP). No one resides within the PPP who hasn't been (s)elected.

The reason he was re-(s)elected is to do egg-zactly what he has been doing ..., just like his predecessors did. If his controllers want war with Iran, there will be war with Iran ..., just like we're cruising towards the triumverate of a Digital ID, programmable Stablecoins/CBDCs-carbon credits, and the U. S.-Chinese Social Credit Scoring System.

When is the fog going to lift and people see reality for what it is? I really don't like writing what I wrote, but we need to get real ..., really quickly. We need divine intervention to save us from those who seek to enslave us or exterminate us. Praying for major miracles for family members, friends, genuine patriots, and people all over the globe!

Reply
Share
Brewer55's avatar
Brewer55
3h

A deteriorating economy? Come on Leo, the Dow crossed 50k! 50k I tell ya! /s

With shame in my heart and egg on my face, I will confess the following.

I voted for Trump 3x. After the first time, I was pretty confident in who he was/is. But, I listened to conservative friends and some family and I held my nose and voted for the narcissist-in-chief.

Except for maybe an election for my sheriff and county commissioners, I’m done with state & federal elections. The wide spread corruption is too wide, and too deep. The fix is in!

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture