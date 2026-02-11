Lots of breaking news today with regard to the soon-to-be launched Iran War 2.0.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Pentagon has told a second aircraft carrier strike group to prepare for deployment to the Middle East as the U.S. military prepares for a potential attack on Iran. This report followed the conclusion of the meeting today between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Trump issued the following statement after his meeting with Netanyahu:

Keep in mind that the last time Trump pulled the trigger on bombing Iran, it started just a few days after he had met with Netanyahu at his Mar-A-Lago estate. They are not bashful about their “tremendous relationship” and how they work together to wreak havoc and unleash chaos in the Middle East. Let’s just hope it doesn’t start a wider regional war or possibly even touch off a global conflict that could come home to American soil. Once this kicks off, all bets are off that Russia and/or China will join the fray on the side of Iran, or that Iran will activate sleeper cells inside the U.S. If Iran doesn’t activate said sleeper cells, then we can rest assured it doesn’t have any and all talk of those cells was mere propaganda.

Trump has now met with his Israeli counterpart seven times in just the last 12 months, by far more than any other foreign leader.

Trump has also been spending a lot of time over the last couple of weeks with Lindsey Graham, the war pig who never met a military conflict he didn’t want America to participate in. Trump was even seen watching the Super Bowl with Graham on Sunday and he was seen golfing with him a few days before that.

Reading between the lines of Trump’s statement, this definitely feels like a major escalation is getting ready to take place, especially when taken in context with the decision by Trump to send another aircraft carrier to the Middle East to join the USS Abraham Lincoln, which is already in the Persian Gulf.

It is also being reported on various Telegram channels that follow military maneuvers that the U.S. Air Force has started flying heavy aircraft to Europe and the Middle East capable of holding large numbers of U.S. Army troops.

The Russian Telegram channel Intel Slava is reporting that, at a minimum, 16 KC-135 Rivet Joint Reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Air Force were spotted by a Chinese satellite at the Al Udeid airbase in Qatar.

All of Trump’s talk about negotiating with Iran is nothing but a smokescreen, a false front to buy him some more time to get more military assets in place after he was told by his military advisers that taking out the Iranian regime cannot be done without significant numbers of boots on the ground.

Of course, Trump, if he had any knowledge of military history, geography and even basic current affairs, would have already known that.

Trump appears to have drunk the neocon Kool Aid and is about to launch a major ground invasion of Iran. This flies directly in the face of what he campaigned on for a second term, when he pledged to end the forever wars and end the deep state’s penchant for hyper-expensive nation-building projects. These projects enrich the globalist elites while draining the pockets of middle-class and working-class Americans.

Trump, in this regard, has been a complete fraud. He is an Israel-first president and has no consideration for what’s in the best interests of America or Americans when it comes to his foreign policy. He’s now completely under the control of the worst people in Washington.

The anti-regime-change president has been flipped by Washington warmongers in the military-industrial-intelligence complex.

Maybe war is also inevitable because it’s a timely diversion from the deteriorating U.S. economy and the horrific Epstein files, which have already been wreaking political havoc in Europe and threaten to do the same in the U.S. and Israel.

According to government reports today, a million jobs suddenly disappeared from the radar, foreclosures rose 32 percent, and some Americans are now facing $1,000 power bills, thanks largely to Trump’s Operation Stargate scooping up so much power for AI data centers.

Instead of concentrating on fixing the broken U.S. economy, Trump is focused on starting new wars overseas, including a big one in the Middle East in which Americans will die. All this without even a declaration of war by Congress.

The deep state either has something on him, meaning he’s compromised and succumbing to blackmail (imagine that in Washington!), or he was never an anti-globalist to begin with.

Either way, war is coming, and this will be a big war, not a quick in-and-out like Venezuela. Pray for peace while preparing for war. Question everything that comes from your government, which has now built a track record of lies that stretches back many decades.

Lord have mercy on America.

Share