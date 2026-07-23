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R Nichols's avatar
R Nichols
1hEdited

This is MEANT to bring what's left of America down. Trump is doing what the globalists selected him to do. The sad thing is most people are in denial and quit prepping or doing anything useful to make homesteads and communities self-sustaining after that "victory" back in 2024. When we all voted extra hard and won bigly.

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Randy's avatar
Randy
1h

This is going to be bad for America!!

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