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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
2h

is the objective to take everyone back to the Stone Age?

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LeAnn's avatar
LeAnn
1h

Thank you, Leo. So disturbing. I wish people would wake up before it is too late, but if we dare criticize him—we are “leftists”. Unbelievable times.

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