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Here we are on Day 36 of a war that was supposed to be over in a week or two, as if anyone can ever predict how long a war will last once it starts. Things always happen that are unexpected. Capabilities of opponents are often underestimated, especially when it comes to a people’s ability and willingness to stubbornly defend their homeland.

It’s a war of choice for us. It’s a war of survival for them.

That’s why wars should always be a last resort, defensive in nature. War should never be a convenient tool you whip out in order to get what you want in terms of resources or trade routes, or whatever makes up the true motivation of Washington’s neocons.

Donald Trump has lost his patience for the Iranian regime. In a post on Easter Sunday morning to his Truth Social account, he referred to them as “crazy bastards” who need to take his deal or risk being obliterated. He ended the post with something truly bizarre, even for Trump. See below.

He said Monday that he can’t believe the Iranians haven’t “cried uncle.”

“But they will,” he added. “And if they don’t, then they’ll have no bridges, no power plants. They’ll have no anything. I won’t go any further because there are other things that are worse than those two.”

The Iranians have already promised that if Trump bombs their civilian power grid, bridges and oil infrastructure, then they will bomb the same types of targets in the U.S.-allied Arab Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain. This would deal a death blow to the world economy, which runs on oil, gas and critical fertilizers that pass through the Strait of Hormuz. It would set off energy and food shortages of a magnitude the modern world has never before experienced, followed by extreme inflation, famine and starvation. Not to mention the refugees. Floods of refugees driven from their homes in Iran and the Arab Gulf states. Where will they go? Why, into the West of course!

But Trump didn’t stop there in his Monday rant. It gets worse.

“I won’t go any further because there are other things that are worse than those two,” he said.

This sounds like a not-so-veiled threat of a nuclear holocaust against Iran, a country of 92 million, including more than 500,000 Christians. But before he could expound on that threat, his mind switched to the oil.

Trump stated that “if I had my choice what would I like to do? Take the oil. Because it’s there for the taking, and there’s not a thing they can do about it. Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home. If it were up to me I’d take the oil. I’d keep the oil. I’d make plenty of money.”

But wait, we were told this was about stopping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon and freeing the Iranian people from the grips of an oppressive regime.

Trump’s latest comments once again provide a window into his true motivations. He just can’t help himself. He is obsessed with money, oil and resource wealth and he tells us as much in no uncertain terms. “I’d take the oil. I’d keep the oil. I’d make plenty of money.”

He’s already done this with Venezuela. Now Iran. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. If he is successful in Iran, who will be next? Cuba? Greenland? Canada? Mexico?

The sitting president of the United States is talking like he’s the world’s most feared pirate, or some kind of tribal kingpin. If something is “there for the taking,” he wants to take it. Not because it’s his, not because it’s right, just because he can. He has the power to take it so why not? And we say “God bless America?” How can God bless a nation with this kind of gangster mentality?

This is the epitome of unrighteous raw-power politics and if he is allowed to continue in this way, unchecked by Congress, then I believe he will be the last American president who holds office under even the pretense of us being a constitutional republic. How ironic as we get ready to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our constitutional republic, a nation of laws with checks and balances designed to prevent any one person or group of individuals from attaining unchecked power. Instead, we have devolved into a system of “might makes right,” and, shockingly, most Americans seem OK with that.

On Easter Sunday, Trump called the Iranians “crazy bastards” for having the audacity to defend their country against an outside invading force, armed to the teeth and bent on their total destruction.

He used the foulest language to threaten them with war crimes, saying that if they didn’t agree to end the war on his terms, then 48 hours later on Tuesday evening he would bomb their civilian bridges and knock out their electric power grid, leading to untold human suffering and a mass outflow of Islamic refugees.

Trump is either not playing with a full deck, or he is being controlled by an outside entity bent on the total destruction of America as we know it. The world will not forever tolerate a brigand of this magnitude, a man who uses the power of the United States military to steal the wealth of other countries and demand they sign away their sovereignty under threats of bombings to the point of total obliteration.

A world order based on one man’s demands is not sustainable, not for America and not for the world. After that man is gone, there will be a terrible price to pay.

Trump, who rode to power on the laudible idea of “America first,” has come to represent naked militarism and unprovoked aggression. He is willing to use American military force in ways it was never meant to be used, to plunder what is not rightfully his.

This is not who we are as a people. We used to stand against this type of behavior by other countries. Stealing another country’s resources and making them a vassal of the United States is brute colonialism of the type that went out of style in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Trump’s comments over the weekend and again on Monday once again prove this war is not about preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

It’s about money and resources and greed.

And not one U.S. Senator, other than perhaps Rand Paul, has had the courage to stand up and tell the president that his behavior is unconstitutional and un-American, and that it must stop.

Trump even made the outrageous claim during his press conference Monday that his administration has been contacted by Iranians pleading with him to keep bombing them. “Please keep bombing us,” we are supposed to believe they’re telling our government. “Please come back and bomb our homes again!”

Only a complete moron would believe such a ridiculous propaganda story.

Then you have congressmen like Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., making equally ridiculous and outrageous comments on Fox News about how Iran needs to “do the right thing” and agree to Trump’s ceasefire deal. You can hear him if you fast-forward to the 15-minute mark in the video podcast by Lt. Col. Daniel Davis below.

Crawford says, with a straight face, that he wants the Iranian people to “do the right thing.” This is a talking point I’ve heard others repeating. Do the right thing? By handing over their oil wealth and surrendering their sovereignty to a foreign power?

What if Russia or China launched an unprovoked war against us, bombed our buildings, bridges, power grid and other civilian infrastructure, assassinated our top government leaders, and then ordered us to “do the right thing” by surrendering on their terms? We would say they were crazy and tell them to go pound sand. We would fight to the death to defend our country.

Why do we expect anything less from our adversaries?

The best-case scenario would be for we the people to remove Trump from office under the 25th Amendment. This way, the world will know in very clear terms that we do not approve of this kind of gunboat diplomacy and trampling over the sovereignty of other nations.

Until that happens, our nation is in grave danger.

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