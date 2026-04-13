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la verdad's avatar
la verdad
1d

This may be the only thing I agree with Trump on- he said in 2016, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?" The level of deception happening in this country is biblical. He has a percentage of followers who will defend him without reservation and follow him off the cliff.

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LeAnn's avatar
LeAnn
1d

Blasphemy. And why did he delete it if it’s not so bad? 🤡

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