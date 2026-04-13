In a shocking AI-generated image posted to his Truth Social account late Sunday night, President Donald Trump cast himself as Jesus Christ healing a sick man, or raising him from the dead. Or…whatever apparently you wish to see if you are one of his loyal followers.

Trump is flanked in the image by an American flag and the Statue of Liberty. Overhead is a flying eagle, U.S military aircraft and three figures, two of which appear to be American soldiers with the one in the middle having what appear to be wings and horns, seen by many as depicting a demon.

Trump posted the controversial image after scolding Pope Leo for not supporting his war effort against Iran.

It’s my suspicion that Trump, having received the blessing of prominent Protestant pastors Franklin Graham, Robert Jeffress and Paula White on the Wednesday before Easter, sought a similar anointing from the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

When he failed to get it, he launched into a rage and started attacking Pope Leo as “weak on crime.” Trump said the Pope would not have even been elected to his post if it had not been for him, the American president. “Catholics love me,” Trump stated.

Trump accused the head of the Catholic Church of being “a very liberal person” and added that the pontiff is “terrible for Foreign Policy.”

Newsflash to Trump: It’s not the pope’s job to support your murderous foreign policy, if one can even call it a “policy,” since it basically amounts to holding a gun to the heads of foreign leaders and ordering them to accept Trump’s “deals.” If they refuse, he bombs their countries, assassinates or kidnaps their leaders.

His latest “policy” was to order a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is almost guaranteed to further drive up global energy prices and cause gas lines in the countries that don’t already have them, followed by food shortages, food riots and, ultimately, famine and starvation.

But I digress. Back to his Truth Social post elevating himself to god status.

After tremendous pushback which he apparently didn’t see coming, Trump deleted the post Monday morning. But by that time, it had already been passed around millions of times. Trump tried to explain it away by saying he thought the picture depicted him, not as Jesus, but as a medical doctor, “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better, and I do make people better, I make people a lot better,” he said.

You be the judge as to whether he looks like a doctor, or a deity.

Trump has repeatedly made messianic references to himself over the years, but they seem to be getting more extreme and more blatant. He either really does believe himself to have god-like qualities, or he is desperately seeking to divert attention away from his failed Iran war and his coverup of the Epstein affair.

At this point, it’s difficult to imagine how much longer he goes down this path of mental deterioration before his own staff starts to jump off the boat, rather than go down with it.

I am suddenly no longer the only observer of this theatrical performance who is suggesting that Donald Trump could be under the influence of demonic spirits.

Former Georgia GOP congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former Trump supporter, wrote on X that “This is not just blasphemy, this is the spirit of the Antichrist.”

One of the more interesting perspectives on Trump’s latest narcissistic claim about himself being like Christ came from the Russians.

The Russian news outlet Russia Today (RT.com) observed:

“US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated image of himself as a robed, Christ-like figure healing a bedridden man, flanked by eagles, fighter jets, and US service members, with the Statue of Liberty and the US flag in the background. The post triggered backlash, with some users suggesting the figure being healed resembled the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“In the picture, Trump – while lacking a halo – is seen wearing red and white drapes, colors symbolizing bloodshed and Christ’s sacrifice for humanity, as well as his absolute purity.”

It is truly astonishing to watch self-proclaimed Christians posting online their continued support for Trump, trying to explain away his latest outrageous social-media post, and acting like there’s nothing weird or blasphemous to be concerned about.

It makes you wonder if they aren’t under the same satanic spell as their leader.

Make no mistake: Any leader, whether political or religious, who blasphemes Jesus Christ, has already condemned himself to failure. Trump’s days are numbered.

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