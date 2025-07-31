The geopolitical headline of the week, as noted by Zero Hedge, among other outlets, was President Trump making clear that if Russia can't reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 10 days, secondary sanctions will follow.

That means Friday, August 8, is the new deadline for Russia to either capitulate to Trump’s demands for a ceasefire or face what some believe will be crippling sanctions.

On Wednesday night, President Trump tossed a barb at Moscow on his Truth Social platform, calling Dmitri Medvedev the “failed former Russian president” who had better “watch his words.”

Medvedev had warned Tuesday, in the wake of Trump setting his new deadline, that “Russia isn't Israel or even Iran” and so “Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with (Trump's) own country.”

That led to Trump firing back in a post to Truth Social.

The above statement came just hours after Trump imposed a 25% tariff plus "penalty" on India, set to take effect August 1. India and China purchase a lot of oil from Russia and Trump and his neocon handlers don’t like that.

Moscow responded again, crowing that Russia has found a way to live with the reality of Western sanctions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described an economy that has been humming along quite well under unprecedented sanctions.

Peskov told reporters:

"We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time. Our economy operates under a huge number of restrictions. Therefore, of course, we have already developed a certain immunity to this.”

Indeed, as noted in the article from Zero Hedge, this is consistent with recent observations of Western travelers, including Tucker Carlson, who say that grocery and clothing stores remain fully stocked, and life is going on as usual for the bulk of Russian society.

UNEXPLAINED OUTAGES IN RUSSIA

Even if more hardships do result from further Trump sanctions, I believe Russians are hardier people than Americans and they will dig in their heels. They are survivors and most of them will rally together when they feel their nation is under attack, yet again from the West.

There are already signs that life could be getting ready to change for many Russians as the country’s war with the US/UK/NATO, waged through the Ukrainian proxy, drags on.

Recently, there have been unexplained power and cellphone outages, especially in southern border areas impacted by regular Ukrainian drone strikes.

One report on Monday points to a mobile internet shut down which happened in 62 regions simultaneously.

It’s interesting that both major airports in London, England, were shut down yesterday and Britain closed its airspace over London for several hours, citing an unidentified issue with airport radar technology. Could this have been a case of Russia punching back in the form of a cyber attack? We will never know the answer to that question, but look for these types of unexplained outages to become more frequent as Russia and the West continue on their current course toward full-fledged World War III.

The rapidly deteriorating relalations have prompted calls for Russians to “be prepared,” with state sources citing security measures resulting in occasional electric and cell service disruptions:

Noted Zero Hedge:

“Essentially, all of this points to the Kremlin's planning not to comply with Trump's ultimatum. Likely, the White House knows that it can't force Russia to the negotiating table, especially when Ukraine's Zelensky is refusing to agree to territorial concessions.”

The outlet further stated:

“But the Trump administration likely wants to be seen as ‘doing something’ and so the usual sanctions playbook can create that appearance, and perhaps satisfy the (neocon) hawks as well as some European allies. But it is tantamount to kicking the can down the road, and once again risking direct confrontation with Russia militarily, all while the policy is unlikely to achieve the intended results.”

BOTTOM LINE: The escalating rhetoric between Trump and the arch-Putin ally Medvedev is like two school-yard bullies mouthing off to each other on the playground. At some point, one will throw a punch. A counterpunch will follow. And when those punches land, millions of innocent civilians on both sides will find their lives forever upended.

It’s coming, people. Let’s not be caught off guard. Russia is warning its citizens to get prepared, but the United States government is too arrogant to send the same warnings to its citizens.

The time is now to stock up on food and water. I would also store some gasoline in 5-gallon containers if you have a safe place to store it, along with other basic necessities related to sustaining one’s family during a crisis that could result in martial law, or worse.

