Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReBecca's avatar
ReBecca
16h

Trump seems to have had a severe personality change and turned into a war monger. What gives?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Damien Buckley's avatar
Damien Buckley
14h

It’s interesting that Trump is all ‘America First’ yet doesn’t seem to grasp that Russia is basically immune to international sanctions because it has actually gone Russia first…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture