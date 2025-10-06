President Trump said Monday he has “sort of made a decision” on sending long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine for use against Russia.

Tomahawks can strike targets deep inside Russia, including Moscow. As you can see from the above graphic, the Tomahawk missile has a range more than five times that of the previously most lethal U.S. weapon sent to Ukraine, the ATACMS. Going from ATACMS to Tomahawks is no small step in the escalation of this war.

Trump was asked about it by a reporter Monday and you can watch his response here. He said:

“Yeah, I’ve sort of made a decision, pretty much. I think I’d want to find out what they’re doing with them, where are they sending them? I guess, I’d have to ask that question.”

What Trump seems to be saying here is that he’s approved the transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine, but he’s just working out the details about targets the Ukrainians will be allowed to hit with these low-flying cruise missiles.

It’s absolutely chilling that a president can so casually and nonchalantly announce such a major step toward war with a rival nuclear-armed superpower like Russia and nobody in Congress or the media even questions him about the potential ramifications of such a decision.

Trump is likely to allow the Zelensky regime in Kiev, which is losing the war badly, to use the US-made cruise missiles to be fired at Russian energy infrastructure and against its military-industrial factories, but not against the Kremlin or other government sites frequented by Russia’s top leaders.

So we have another major escalation. Another new weapon system will be delivered to Ukraine. Because what Zelensky wants, Zelensky gets. That’s the pattern. And each new weapons transfer is more lethal and powerful than the previous.

Russian President Putin said just last week he did not think President Trump would approve of Zelensky’s request for Tomahawk missiles for use against his country. Putin indicated that if Trump were to grant the request, it would be the final nail in the coffin of U.S.-Russian relations. Those relations would be “destroyed,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters on October 5.

Now we find out today that the decision has already been made. The neocons win again. There are simply too many of these neocon warmongers around the President and they have his ear. This is why I’ve been predicting for a while now that America will get drawn further and further into this war, one small step at a time, and at some point it will no longer be possible to continue this game of trying to deny that we are, in fact, at war with Russia.

Every time we think maybe President Trump will pull us back from the edge of World War III, he makes another decision to draw us closer, continuing Biden’s policy of arming Russia’s enemy, right on Russia’s border, an enemy that was created by America for this specific purpose, to confront Russia as a proxy for NATO. When Ukraine can no longer fulfill its role of military tormenter to Russia because it has used up all its military-aged men, then NATO will send its troops in to fill the void.

Let’s put the shoe on the other foot for a moment. What if Mexico were converted into a client state of Russia, accepting Russian long-range missiles on its soil, for the sole purpose of firing them into the heartland of America? And what if the Russians sent over their top technicians to help fire those missiles deep inside U.S. territory, hitting military targets and energy infrastructure from Texas to Colorado and beyond? What would our response be to such a provocation? I think you know the answer.

Trump has said he is disappointed with Putin for not making peace and has at least twice in recent days described Russia as a “paper tiger” for failing to defeat Ukraine in “less than a week.” Putin last week flipped the script, questioning if NATO was not the “paper tiger” for failing to stop Russia’s advance.

Economist and trends analyst Martin Armstrong writes, citing a Wall Street Journal report, that President Trump signed off on providing U.S. intelligence agencies to supply targeting data to Ukraine for strikes on Russian energy infrastructure (oil refineries, pipelines, power plants) with Tomahawk missiles.

Armstrong explains that this suggests Washington will select the targets for Ukraine to attack. He chides the US administration for denying that we are in a war with Russia, writing:

“That is waging DIRECT WAR against Russia. They certainly can provide missiles to Venezuela and provide them targets for Washington, D.C., and put one right up Trump’s ass. I guess that would not be declaring war either.”

Sounds like two school yard bullies are about to square off. Neither one is ready to back down. Each has weapons capable of wiping out billions of people and burying the world in nuclear dust. Almost no Americans and no Russians want to go to war with each other, at least not anyone with their sanity intact. But, apparently, we have leaders that do want it. At least they are willing to risk it. And for what? Is Ukraine worth risking our own national existence, to the extent that we would cross a redline set by Putin and allow some of our most deadly long-range missiles to be fired into his country? Putin has access to even deadlier missiles, by the way, ones that travel at hypersonic speeds, as opposed to the subsonic Tomahawks.

This won’t end well, folks.

Pray for peace. Prepare for war. It’s coming to our shores. I don’t know when. But it’s coming.

