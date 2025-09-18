Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stive's avatar
Stive
6h

It's nice when trump does nice things many decent people like but there is another wicked trump too.

Trump and friends are owned or blackmailed by Qatar. Just unreported money from Qatar can get anyone locked up if Qatar spills the beans.

Trump has fame and money in his Abraham accords. That's why he condemned Israel from stopping slaughter of Druse by attacking trumps beloved isis leader jolani forces as they need to be in his Abraham accords. Trump declared himself end of a 12 day war that Israel had planned to continue in phase 2 of just pounding the IRGC so Iranians can finally topple the regime. Trump does not want a free Iran. A free Iran will revert to an alliance with Israel including India this time. Other nations will join this alliance. The Kurds might ev n get independence in Iraq and syria.this alliance will in a few years produce together all munitions they need. America will no longer be needed and can stay home. No mon y or fame for trump this way .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Carswell's avatar
David Carswell
6h

POSITIVELY SICKENING! TRUMP LOVES ABADDON ( REVELATION 13 ).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture