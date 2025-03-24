I have often wondered if the media persona surrounding Donald Trump as being a “Russian asset,” has been part of a grand deception.

Watching how he has played the Russia-Ukraine peace talks forces me to consider that Trump’s reputation may be part of a plot to deceive Russia and Putin.

Pretend to be on their side, gain their trust, and then sell them out at the opportune time. Russia, which could have finished off Ukraine a long time ago, keeps stalling off the inevitable, giving the EU led by Britain and France time to build up their military forces, which have been neglected for decades.

I say this because the core of Europe’s current obsession with Russophobia goes back to London and the royal family. You will not read any more biased coverage of Russia in its war with Ukraine than you will in the British press. Everything is the fault of Putin, whose name they can’t seem to spit out without adding — the “dictator,” the “unprovoked aggressor,” the “despot.”

I think it’s safe to say that British elites, for reasons probably having something to do with history — like the Crimean War in which Britain fought on the side of Ottoman Muslims against Russia from 1854-56 — have a special hatred for Russia.

Russia and Ukraine were set to settle their grievances in April 2022 but it was Britain’s former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who was dispatched to Kiev to scuttle the deal and keep the war going by promising endless European/U.S. support.

And yet, we are supposed to believe Trump leans Russian and not British?

Trump proudly displays his coat of arms tracing his lineage back to Scotland, and he has publicly announced his affinity for King Charles and the royal family. In fact, Trump has fancied himself a king in repeated statements going back years, most recently on February 19 of this year. His supporters dismiss this rhetoric as Trump just being Trump and, well, he likes to “troll” people.

Then he let loose last week with the bombshell that he might consider having the U.S. join the British Commonwealth of Nations.

Maybe he is just being a troll, but I think we should know that some very serious people are taking Trump seriously when he talks about making Canada the 51st state and the U.S. joining the British Commonwealth. The two issues are related, says technocracy expert Patrick Wood. To truly understand what’s going on, one must study the connection of global technocracy thought-leader and philosopher Curtis Yarvin and his connection to the Trump/Vance billionaire backer Peter Thiel. They envision a regional techno-monarchy that would revive the 1930s’ idea of a “North American Technate,” complete with a parliamentary system and king.

Could this be what’s in the planning stages for our future? I don’t believe it’s possible unless we first go through something historically traumatic, something like World War III.

Wood, who is editor in chief of Technocracy.News, reports that nearly 250 years after America declared independence from Great Britain, President Donald Trump suggested he was open to taking a small step back toward the warm embrace of the British monarchy after a media outlet reported that King Charles III intends to extend an offer for the United States to join the British Commonwealth of Nations.

According to Wood’s piece, King Charles is reportedly preparing to extend the offer of an “associate membership” in the voluntary commonwealth of 56 nations, most of which have history as former British colonies. Trump said he is open to the idea.

Writing on his Truth Social platform while sharing an article referencing the unprecedented offer, Trump said: “I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!”

First reported by the Daily Mail, the offer from Charles III would be formally extended during the planned state visit by Trump to the U.K.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivered a hand-written invitation from the King to the U.S. leader during a visit to the White House last month.

A member of the Royal Commonwealth Society told the Mail that the possibility of America making entry into the Commonwealth is being discussed at the highest levels as “a wonderful move that would symbolize Britain’s close relationship with the U.S.”

The person added that: “Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the Royal Family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this. Associate membership could, hopefully, be followed by full membership, making the Commonwealth even more important as a global organization.”

Wood, the technocracy expert, made the following astute observation:

Wood, the technocracy expert, made the following astute observation:

“Britain’s PM, Keir Starmer, a member of the Trilateral Commission, hand-delivered the invitation from King Charles to join the Commonwealth. It just so happens that another Trilateral, Mark Carney, is currently PM in Canada. Didn’t we already fight a war (with muskets and bayonets) to get rid of the British jackboot in the first place?”

Then Wood posed the question of whether this represents “a Trilateral pincer from both sides of the Atlantic?”

For those wishing to explore this issue further, Wood had an engaging long-form interview with Brannon Howse that is well worth the time. You can listen to it here.

