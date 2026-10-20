Are you getting sick and tired of AI slop everywhere you turn?

Are you tired of politicians hitting you with AI slop political ads?

Are you tired of AI sock puppets on YouTube taking up the space where you used to find real people talking about the topics that interest you?

What about your kids or grandkids being slopped into a stupor by AI-drenched screentime?

Well, you will either have to get used to all this slop, with even more of it taking over every aspect of life as President Trump’s barrage of new AI data centers come online, or you start doing something to stop the slop from slithering its way into your life and destroying everything that’s authentically human.

Even as the high priests of Big Tech inform us that they’re just getting started, a new report in Futurism concludes that Americans are absolutely sick of AI.

But their elected officials, typically the most tone-deaf people in the room, are about as out of touch with their constituents’ disgust as a dog in a room full of cats. Politicians are going all-in — accepting loads of money from tech lobbyists while using AI to churn out endless attack ads against their opponents.

According to reporting from the New York Times, AI-generated election ads have become a $100 million business, generating more than $137 million in promotional revenue already in the current election cycle. According to the Wesleyan Media Project research lab, that’s nearly a quarter of all spending on 2026 midterm political advertising overall.

Wesleyan media researchers found political-action groups have generated over 220 midterm election ads with AI, and guess what? The overwhelming majority of those AI ads, 80 percent of them, were made by Republicans, with 20 percent generated by Democrats.

Futurism writes:

For example, one ad by Make Oklahoma Great Again shows Republican candidate for Oklahoma governor Mike Mazzei embracing an AI-version of Hillary Clinton, while an AI Donald Trump pouts off to the side. “Clinton lover, Trump hater,” the ad intones. “That’s Mike Mazzei.” The ad contains no mention that it was generated by AI. As the NYT notes, the PAC has spent over $200,000 buying TV ad time for the AI commercial across the state of Oklahoma. “I think what we’re seeing with AI has surprised even us,” professor of government and co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project Erika Franklin Fowler told the NYT. “Some of the ways in which AI is used, honestly, if there wasn’t a disclaimer on the ad, it would be hard to know that AI was there.”

AI is also invading our children’s classrooms.

Teachers are using AI to create lesson plans and basically letting AI do their work for them. There are plenty of reports out there of teachers being fired or disciplined because they refused to turn AI loose in their classrooms.

But some schools are taking it to the next level. Are you ready for this one? Yes, total AI schools. No teachers at all. Just an AI robot standing at the head of the class holding court. A school in Chicago has become the first to try it out. There will be more to follow. Would you tolerate that for your child’s education? Or will you push back?

Independent journalist Alex Newman filed a Substack report on October 20 titled First ‘Teacher-Free’ AI School Opens in Chicago Amid Global Push, noting that there is a United Nations connection.

“AI so-called ‘schools’ are rising across the nation. Proponents claim academic success, but critics warn of a UN-backed agenda to use AI to transform children’s views — and society itself.”

The tip of the spear in the U.S. for this globalist effort is the White House, with the president’s wife, First Lady Melania Trump, being the superficial face of AI education. She is pushing hard for schools to use AI as much as possible, citing nothing other than the tired old “it’s the wave of the future” argument.

On April 23, 2025, President Trump issued an executive order declaring it official government policy that all public-school students get initiated into the AI indoctrination club, through promotion of AI “literacy” in America’s classrooms, starting in kindergarten.

Newman notes that Executive Order 14277 created a White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education to work with industry and develop K-12 resources. That’s quintessential Trump: Always gotta have private industry involved in government initiatives, it’s the fascist way. They call it public-private partnerships or PPPs — Trump loves them.

His executive order also called for expanding federal grants for AI tutoring and AI teacher training.

Newman writes:

“First Lady Melania Trump championed the effort, too, describing AI as a ‘great equalizer’ and unveiling humanoid robots while arguing that children must be prepared for a future that is ‘no longer science fiction.’”

Joe Allen, an expert on technocracy and transhumanism, warned that Trump’s order risks teaching children to view AI as an authority figure, rather than a tool. “Conditioning the next generation to view AI as an authority is a repulsive strategy,” Allen said. “It isn’t teaching them to ‘use tools.’ It is training them to be tools.”

So it’s up to us as parents and grandparents to push back on this repulsive strategy of an anti-human, anti-God form of “education,” which is in reality just the state’s latest brainwashing tool meant to further dumb down the next generation of kids coming out of government schools. But even some private and parochial schools are engaging in this strategy, so don’t assume that because your child isn’t in public school that he or she isn’t being initiated into the AI cult.

Overall, this is yet another area where Republicans have dropped the ball. Because their “leader” is pushing for it, conservative politicians and conservative private schools are actually more likely to be using AI than liberal politicians and liberal private schools.

Several of the elitist tech bros have publicly stated that they would never allow their children to be schooled by electronic devices and AI. That should be the most revealing fact of all when arguing against this slop spilling into the classrooms.

The Trump administration’s race to get AI into American classrooms is accompanied by zero evidence of any benefit to our children. In fact, the early evidence shows the opposite; it’s been an unmitigated disaster.

A year-long study published in January 2026 by the Brookings Institution concluded that the risks of using AI in education massively outweighed any potential benefits. The associated dangers have never been more apparent, with educators warning that college students are rapidly losing the ability to read.

The Brookings study found that overreliance on AI in the classroom will lead to “diminished learning experiences,” described as follows:

“In communities with regular access to AI, overreliance on these tools and platforms can put children and youth’s fundamental learning capacity at risk. These risks can impact students’ capacity to learn, their social and emotional well-being, their trusting relationships with teachers and peers, and their safety and privacy. Indiscriminate AI implementation also risks exacerbating social divides. In schooling, AI diminishes learning when it restricts and weakens the capabilities of—and interactions between—actors in the instructional core, namely students, teachers, and content. AI tools designed for the general public, with limited safeguards and a risk of inaccurate information, can lead to diminished learning experiences.”

Demand answers about AI in your child’s school, and let them know that you won’t tolerate real teachers being replaced by machines.

Better yet, homeschool and teach your kids to think for themselves.

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