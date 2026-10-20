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Viracocha's avatar
Viracocha
6d

We are ALL being played into a world of control and dominance incognito as the latest trojan horse... A.I. hoisted on the eyes wide shut sheeple

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R Nichols's avatar
R Nichols
6d

Conservatives will joyfully go along with this as long as 1. Trump praises AI at a bunch of his rallies. 2. Famous talking heads (Fox/Newsmax) tell them that we need to do this in all our schools before China beats us to it. 3. Have more famous talking heads (Fox/Newsmax) tell them that "The Left opposes AI schools because they hate America and have Trump Derangement Syndrome. Be sure to send your kids to one to own the libs."

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