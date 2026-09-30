As Russia and NATO are ratcheting up the war rhetoric and racing toward a military confrontation that could easily go nuclear, and the Iran war is getting ready to reignite, and the economy continues to implode, President Trump, instead of engaging in urgent diplomacy to try to head off the onset of World War III, spent his morning Wednesday with “the smartest people in the world,” as he described them.

One would think that the smartest people in the world would be putting their brain power to work in solving the above critical issues and looming calamities.

But they weren’t trying to come up with a plan that would end the wars and stave off a nuclear Armageddon. Nor were they working to fix the collapsing economy.

No. They met to pat themselves on the back, say how great they are, and extol the wonders of artificial intelligence, which they officially crowned as “super intelligence.”

Trump said some of the most preposterous things, even for Trump, at this meeting.

Among the nearly 40 tech…