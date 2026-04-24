Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
4h

I think this video on the noahide laws should be considered given your post.

https://youtu.be/_me1fbbe6B4

Reply
Share
2 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
R Nichols's avatar
R Nichols
3hEdited

I read Trump's post. At least it wasn't entirely composed in caps. (Lol.) That man certainly is obsessed with winning. His hatred is reserved not just for those who refuse to flatter him or point out that his powers are limited and come from outside himself. Trump loves to mock the weak, the foolish, and losers. The kind of people the Lord delights in using to bring about His greatest plans.

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture