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The Trump administration announced in a press release Friday plans to drastically expand federal death-penalty cases by adding firing squads, electrocution and gas asphyxiation as alternative methods of killing people convicted of serious federal crimes.

The release states that: “President Trump’s Day-One Executive Order Directed the Department to Prioritize Seeking and Implementing Death Sentences to Protect Public Safety.”

In his first term Trump resumed federal executions, after a 20-year gap, executing 13 federal prisoners with lethal injections in his final few months in office.

The following is an excerpt from a Reuters report Friday:

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who released the report, has authorized seeking death sentences against nine people after Trump rescinded a moratorium on federal executions by his predecessor, Joe Biden, the department said. “Among the actions taken are readopting the lethal injection protocol utilized during the first Trump Administration, expanding the protocol to include additional manners of execution such as the firing squad, and streamlining internal processes to expedite death penalty cases,” it said in a statement. REVIVING OLD METHODS, ADDING A NEW ONE In the report, Blanche instructed the Justice Department’s Bureau of Prisons to modify its execution protocol “to include additional, constitutional manners of execution that are currently provided for by the law of certain states,” pointing to the older methods of firing squads and electrocution, and the new gas asphyxiation method pioneered by Alabama in 2024. “This modification will help ensure the Department is prepared to carry out lawful executions even if a specific drug is unavailable,” the report said.

MY TAKE: This is a very concerning report and the government’s stated motivation, that there are not enough lethal drugs to carry out executions, should not be taken at face value. That sounds like a made-up excuse meant to cover for some other, more sinister agenda.

Capital punishment meted out by an honest and just government is one thing. I would be all for that. But handing this kind of power over to the Epstein class, the corrupt cabal that we now know runs our federal government, carries the potential for catastrophic outcomes against we the people.

Since very few people get executed for federal crimes, one has to question the motivation behind this move. Are they planning some type of crackdown in which hundreds or possibly even thousands of journalists and other outspoken dissidents could be rounded up and charged with federal crimes serious enough to warrant execution? Crimes like treason?

As we know, President Trump has recently gone out of his way to name certain journalists he considers “low IQ”, “losers” and “troublemakers” simply because they don’t agree with his policies in Iran and aren’t on board with his psychopathic support of everything the Israeli government does, up to and including the mass killing of Muslims and Christians in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. Alex Jones, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Joe Kent, and Shawn Ryan have all been named by Trump as outside the realm of what he considers to be acceptable criticism of his policies. This is unprecedented rhetoric from an American president. (You can read his latest insane rant against critical-thinking journalists here).

Don’t forget that the federal government has also gone on a warehouse-buying spree over the past year since Trump took office, as I reported on in a February 4 article. The government claims it will need tens of millions of square feet of space for new detention centers to house illegal migrants, even though they’ve all but stopped rounding up illegals and would have no need for additional space for that purpose.

There is more to this story, and I think a more rapid and failsafe method of federal execution is being lined up because the government knows what’s likely to play out in the months and years ahead. Civil strife, civil war, and World War III overseas, all of which are likely to produce a government crackdown on free speech and a broadening of what is considered treasonous activities.

The dots are there to be connected:

Government contractors like Palantir Technologies are rapidly creating dossiers on every American using AI. This is pure fascism, but it’s even more dangerous than the fascism seen during the Nazi era due to the efficiency of modern technology in assisting the government to eliminate dissident voices. Some call it technocracy. I call it techno-fascism, which can turn on a dime into techno-communism depending on which party is in office. The bottom line is the same. The erosion of individual liberty and bedrock American freedoms.

The government is fast-tracking the construction of more than 2,500 AI data centers to vastly increase the amount of information it can collect and store on each citizen.

The president and both parties in Congress are in complete agreement in once again extending the government’s warrantless spying program initiated after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Federal troops are being mobilized for “rapid response” to American cities in accordance with a Trump administration order from October 2025 .

Human warehouses are being purchased by the government in at least 17 states .

Theres a wave of new bills being introduced in multiple states that would redefine antisemitism to include almost any criticism of the state of Israel and make it a crime to do so.

And now the federal execution process is being expanded and streamlined by the U.S. Department of Justice.

All of the pieces are falling into place for the emergence of a techno-fascist super state that no longer tolerates dissent.

But don’t count on the corporate media to connect these dots for you. Nobody is going to help us against this mounting beast system. And that includes the rigged legal system.

Reuters notes that, “when a U.S. state or the federal government adopts a new execution protocol, death row prisoners can mount legal challenges arguing that the new protocol violates the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition of ‘cruel and unusual punishments.’”

Then the outlet adds: “Such challenges have always failed at the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never previously found an adopted execution method to be unconstitutional.”

We must organize to protect ourselves against what’s coming.

And now is the time for all true journalists and patriots to stand up and publicly defend the First Amendment, not just for those whose politics we agree with but for all Americans. Whether you agree with Tucker Carlson or Alex Jones is not the issue, it’s whether you support the First Amendment freedom of speech in this country. Because even if you don’t like Tucker or Alex, when someone of a different political persuasion rises to power in Washington, it could be you they are coming for.

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