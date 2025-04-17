The federal government will facilitate and pay for the self-deportation of those who have entered the country illegally, while operations will continue to target gang members and violent criminals, President Donald Trump told Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy in an interview filmed at the White House that aired on April 15.

The president said government-provided stipends, including plane tickets and money, could help incentivize illegal aliens to leave the country and pursue legal status.

“We’re going to make it comfortable for people, and we’re going to work with those people to come back into our country legally,” Trump said during the interview. “And then ... if they’re good, if we want them back in, we’re going to work with them to get them back in as quickly as we can.”

So they will get paid to leave, then they turn right around and get an expedited “legal” return flight back to America.

This is a policy known in some circles as “touchback amnesty,” and it infuriates border hawks like William Gheen, president of Americans for Legal Immigration PAC (ALIPAC).

Gheen says this amounts to smoke and mirrors being used to hide what is really a policy of amnesty. That word dreaded by all MAGA patriots, AMNESTY, is now the official policy of the Trump administration.

ALIPAC issued an email alert Tuesday that sounded alarm bells and suggested that maybe the man they championed for the White House really isn’t who they thought he was. The alert used not only the dreaded “A” word (amnesty) but the “G” word (globalist) as well. Using the A word and the G word in the same sentence to decribe a Trump policy is no small thing. It’s quite astonishing and signals Trump making a major break with his base.

Here’s a passage from the ALIPAC release:

“Americans For Legal Immigration PAC is launching a pressure campaign to oppose President Trump's globalist plan to bring illegals that self-deport back into America through a Touchback Amnesty plan that was defeated in 2007 when Mike Huckabee proposed the same plan, dubbed Shamnesty by illegal immigration opponents.”



The alert goes on to warn the Trump administration that “a touch-back Amnesty will anger Trump's base voters, weaken his second Presidency, encourage illegals, and undermine efforts to secure borders and conduct mass deportations.”

ALIPAC ended its email alert with this stern reminder from Gheen:

"Nobody voted for Trump to give illegals Touchback Amnesty and play a Shamnesty trick where illegals leave and come right back into America 'legally.’ Current law requires illegals to leave America and be prohibited from returning for ten years and for the employers of illegals to be fined, not given Amnesty. We've seen and defeated this kind of Amnesty attempt before in 2007."

ALIPAC said it opposes Amnesty for both illegals and employers that hire them and calls on the Trump administration to impose fines on businesses that employ illegal workers instead of accommodating them.

President Trump did not provide further details about how much money illegal immigrants could receive for flights or how to apply for such benefits.

The president also announced a plan to work with some industries, including hospitality and agriculture, to help business owners offset the impacts of mass deportations. He said:

“We’re making it so that if a farmer can give recommendations to people, we’re going to be very soothing. They’re sort of responsible, and we’re going to have the farmer take responsibility. But you know, ultimately, at some point, we want the people to go out, come back as legal.”

