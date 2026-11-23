President Donald Trump said Monday he has ordered the U.S. Army not to move forward with its planned detonation of 68 drums filled with 5 tons of toxic lead azide until the courts weigh in.

Lead is a potent neurotoxin capable of causing myriad health conditions, including brain damage in children.

The detonation, originally planned for last Friday but delayed until Monday and then delayed again until Wednesday, would send a plume of lead dust across Iowa and Illinois, some of the nation’s most fertile farmland. This has raised concerns from local residents and farmers who said they did not have enough time to prepare. A lawsuit was filed last week by two environmental groups to stop the Army from detonating the toxic material and claiming that safer methods of disposal were likely available.

Trump said in a Truth Social post:

“I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation.”

The lawsuit from environmental groups is pending in the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. The court last week granted an administrative stay, putting a temporary hold on the Army’s environmental permit to detonate the hazardous material. But the Army told the court it could go forward with a detonation anyway by simply declaring an emergency and was prepared to do so.

The Army was prepared to ignore the court order until Trump stepped in and changed the orders.

In typical Trump fashion, the president blamed the entire controversy on Democrats. Trump wrote:

“In 2009, the Obama Administration improperly stored a vast number of explosives, and the Experts, who know it well, and have been studying it for many years, feel there is a substantial chance that this material will explode of its own volition, perhaps sometime in the near future. We have an opportunity to do a highly controlled detonation of these dangerous and rapidly corroding materials. The Experts, in particular the United States Military, feel that this approach will be a far safer one than allowing the situation to fester, not knowing when they will detonate by themselves. This operation would, in other words, be a controlled one rather than a large, spontaneous explosion.”

It remains unclear when the detonation will take place. In his Truth Social post, Trump seemed intent on deferring responsibility to Sand.

“If he or the Courts do not agree,” Trump said of Governor Sand, “we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and longterm, situation.”

It’s very strange how this toxic material has been sitting in drums for 20 years but all of a sudden it’s in danger of exploding all by itself?

This remains a very fluid story that is capable of changing by the hour.

A resident of the area reached out to me on my Telegram channel and shared as follows:

“It’s now Wednesday. I’m about 20 miles SW from the site. Predicted winds NE. Will miss Mississippi River directly but will go over the Des Moines River, which will dump into it. Absolute BS narrative as usual. “I’m not convinced that we in the path have any true way of preparing for this. I’m surrounded by farm ground.”

If anyone lives in the area of Middletown, Iowa, where this Army facility is located, please feel free to add any new information you may have on the situation in the comments below, as well as any of the historical backdrop that will help us gain a fuller perspective.