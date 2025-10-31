Below, I break down some of the most important stories of the week. If you appreciate these updates, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a one-time donation to support my work. Thanks for your support!

A new U.S.-instigated foreign war is apparently imminent, incoming from the “Peace President” who promised to end such global adventurism.

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to strike military installations in Venezuela, targeting facilities linked to alleged drug trafficking and the Soles cartel, with potential strikes expected within hours or days, according to multiple press reports.

This escalation aims to dismantle key infrastructure and leadership associated with the cartel, which is allegedly run by Nicolás Maduro’s government.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday night that the administration is preparing to attack a variety of targets inside Venezuela, including “ports and airports controlled by the military that are allegedly used to traffic drugs, including naval facilities and airstrips.”

Reports from the US government and the United Nations have not identified Venezuela as a significant source of drugs that enter the United States, and the country plays virtually no role in the trafficking of fentanyl, the primary cause of drug overdoses in the US.

While the WSJ report said the administration had not yet decided to carry out the operations against Venezuela, the Miami Herald reported Friday morning that the administration “has made the decision to attack military installations inside Venezuela and the strikes could come at any moment.”

A source cited the Miami Herald didn’t explicitly say that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro would be the target of these actions, but they nonetheless hinted that the goal was to weaken his grip on power.

It’s my opinion that invading Venezuela will turn out to be a big mistake, potentially resulting in another long, drawn-out military operation of the type America can no longer afford. It’s these types of foreign adventures and the idea that we must be the final arbiter of what leader is allowed to rule which country that has led to the buildup of an unsustainable $38 trillion national debt.

Good luck Trump. I hope it goes well and doesn’t result in another Vietnam or Afghanistan. But however it ends up, I know we didn’t vote for this. We voted for the Peace President and instead we got the neocon version of Trump. With war imminent against Venezuela and nuclear saber rattling ongoing with Russia, and another round of war with Iran rumored by year’s end, Lindsey Graham must be having wet dreams.

The Washington Post published an article Thursday that the Pentagon has ordered thousands of specialized National Guard troops to complete training for how to curtail civil unrest, an indication that the Trump administration plans to normalize armed military forces in U.S. cities.

This is not new. We’ve been onto this for weeks, but it’s good to see the mainstream media is finally catching up. And the Post did fill in a few details.

The Defense Department’s newly established “quick reaction force” within the National Guard must be trained, equipped with riot-control gear and ready for deployment by January 1, according to internal documents reviewed by The Post.

The 200 troops will be drawn from National Guard personnel whose primary focus is responding to disasters like weather disasters, environmental accidents and terrorist attacks, the documents said.

The Post reports that an existing separate but similar structure, the National Guard Reaction Force, is expected to complete civil unrest training and be fully operational by April 1. The total size of the force will be 23,500 troops across all 50 states and three territories, excluding the District of Columbia, the documents say. Most states will supply 500 personnel for the reaction force, with the rest falling between 250 and 450.

The mandate, along with the growing presence of federal and immigration enforcement officers, suggests further militarization of American cities could take place by the end of the year.

The Post notes:

“The deployments, which President Trump has described as a bid to quell violence and crime, have infuriated Democratic governors in multiple states, who have fought the president’s deployments through litigation.”

A defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe military planning, said the Pentagon is “revising plans for the employment of [National Guard Reaction Forces] to guarantee their ability to assist federal, state and local law enforcement in quelling civil disturbances.”

Trump has mobilized thousands of National Guard members in D.C., Los Angeles and Memphis, with deployments to Chicago and Portland, Oregon, delayed by court decisions. That’s controversial by any standard, the Post noted, writing:

“He has claimed unfettered authority to deploy military personnel onto American soil, including active-duty troops, which by law are prohibited from performing law enforcement duties except in extreme cases or if the president invokes the Insurrection Act.”

Clearly, the administration is aware of something big coming down the pike. The government itself is likely involved. It could be a false flag attack of some type that will be blamed on some notorious boogeyman, either an Islamist cell or a state actor such as Russia or Iran, which would give Trump a pretext to launch a new war while cracking down on domestic dissidents.

We’ve been very aware of new totalitarian powers coming from the left in recent years, but America is about to get an education on what totalitarianism looks like from the right. The globalists know no such boundaries between “right” and “left.” They see the politicians from both “sides” as interchangeable parts to be used in an overall Hegelian dialectic that always ends with more power and control in the hands of government.

****

King Charles III on Thursday stripped his disgraced brother Prince Andrew of his remaining titles and evicted him from his royal residence after weeks of pressure to act over his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Buckingham Palace said the king “initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honors of Prince Andrew.”

Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and not as a prince, and he will move from his Royal Lodge residence into private accommodations.

As noted by Breitbart News, it is almost unprecedented for a British prince or princess to be stripped of that title. It last happened in 1919, when Prince Ernest Augustus, who was a U.K. royal and also a prince of Hanover, had his British title removed for siding with Germany during World War I.

Demand had been growing on the palace to oust the prince from Royal Lodge after he surrendered his use of the title Duke of York earlier this month over new revelations about his friendship with Epstein and renewed sexual abuse allegations by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, whose posthumous memoir hit bookstores last week.

But the king went even further to punish him for serious lapses of judgment by removing the title of prince that he has held since birth as a child of a monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The palace said in a statement:

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Giuffre’s brother, Skye Roberts, declared victory for his sister, who died by suicide in April at the age of 41.

Roberts stated:

“Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.”

Andrew faced a new round of public uproar after emails emerged earlier this month showing he had remained in contact with Epstein longer than he previously admitted.

That news was followed by publication of Nobody’s Girl, by Giuffre, who alleged she had sex with Andrew when she was 17. The book detailed three alleged sexual encounters with Andrew, who she said acted as if he believed “having sex with me was his birthright.”

Now, I don’t know about you, but this tells me that the allegations against Jeffrey Epstein are absolutely true. It tells me he did arrange nefarious connections between powerful elites and underage girls. It was likely one big influence-peddling scheme run by government intelligence agencies.

For the Trump administration to cover up the Epstein affair is flat out wrong. The files should be released immediately, in their entirety. And the attacks on Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, the two most vocal proponents of making the Epstein files public, need to stop. The president has said the whole sordid story surrounding Jeffrey Epstein is a hoax. The actions this week by the British Royal Family would not have been taken in response to a hoax.

Share