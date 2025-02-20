President Trump last night signed what may be his most explosive executive order yet, and once enacted it will cut off all government benefits to illegal aliens.

The order, titled PRESERVING FEDERAL BENEFITS FOR AMERICAN CITIZENS, will “ensure taxpayer resources are not used to incentivize or support illegal immigration.”

A White House official told Fox News reporter Bill Melugin that Trump’s executive order will direct the heads of federal-government agencies to identify all federally funded programs that provide financial benefits to illegal aliens, and for them to “take corrective action.”

I have always argued that the easiest and most cost-effective way to stop the border invasion is simply to cut off the gravy train that greets these migrants as they arrive in America and Europe. If this were to happen, I’m not sure we would even need a border wall.

I’m still a little skeptical that all these amazing executive orders will actually get executed, if you know what I mean. Are they just window dressing for Trump’s base, or will they actually get carried out by the rank and file members of the administrative state?

If this particular executive order does get enforced and carried out, it will strip federal funds to states and localities which are aiding and abetting illegal-alien invaders through sanctuary policies.

For the past four years, illegal aliens have been receiving welfare benefits from myriad public assistance programs. Some of them include the following:

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps.

Child nutrition programs

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Child Care and Development Block Grant

Earned Income Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Obamacare Premium Tax Credit

Obamacare cost-sharing subsidies

Medicare

Medicaid

Children’s Health Insurance Program

Pell Grants

Student loans

Head Start

Public housing

Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

The cost of welfare programs for illegal aliens and legal noncitizens is estimated to be in the billions of dollars.

Illegal aliens do not legally qualify for welfare programs. However, according to a December 2024 report by the Economic Policy Innovation Center, the Biden regime created loopholes by giving fake legal statuses to millions of illegals and non-citizens as part of their catch-and-release scheme.

If he really means it and is able to enforce it, kudos to Trump for issuing this executive order.

And let’s not stop there. If we are going to make sure this never happens again, those responsible for the border invasion and handing over America’s treasure to the illegal invaders must be held accountable.

That means arresting and prosecuting those politicians and bureaucrats who knowingly and illegally schemed to divert American taxpayer dollars to illegal aliens at a time when everyday Americans are struggling to put food on their tables.

I don’t blame the illegals. If a foreign government invites you to come and then offers you a bunch of freebies when you arrive, why not take them up on their suicidal offer? I blame the politicians and bureaucrats here in America, and they must now pay the price for their treasonous hatred of their own people.

