The Trump administration is making lots of money for the military-industrial complex.

President Trump has kept the war in Ukraine-Russia going by continuing to fund, supply and provide intelligence to one side in that conflict, Ukraine, while encouraging it to expand the war by using U.S. missiles and targeting systems to strike deep inside Russian territory.

Not only has Trump continued funding Ukraine’s war with Russia, but he is now on round four of bombing Iran “into the stone ages,” as he likes to say.

But the self-proclaimed “peace president” is waging other silent wars against countries far off the radar of most Americans.

Case in point: Somalia.

Remember the 2001 Hollywood movie Blackhawk Down, which retold what we were supposed to believe was a true story of American heroism that supposedly took place in that country back in 1993? Some of it might have been true, but I digress.

My point today is that America is still fighting that war, albeit in different ways and with much more powerful weapons.

From anti-war.com:

The July 13 U.S. airstrike marked at least the 74th U.S. airstrike in Somalia this year, according to AFRICOM’s numbers, putting the command on track to break its annual record, which it set at 124 in 2025. Besides the bombing campaign against al-Shabaab, the U.S. has also been launching airstrikes against an ISIS affiliate in Somalia’s northeast Puntland region.

This, despite the fact that you hear absolutely nothing about this war from almost any Western news media organization. Trump, the most talkative U.S. president in history, never talks about it. He never tweets about it at 3 o’clock in the morning. He never stops talking about Iran and how much he loves to bomb Iran. But Somalia? It’s apparently a big secret.

After all these years, a civil war still rages in Somalia and the Pentagon, along with the war pigs in Congress who fund the Pentagon’s war machine, wants to make sure that the civil war never ends in Somalia. They also don’t want you to know about it.

On the night before last, U.S. war planes bombed Islamic rebels who are fighting Somalia’s Islamic government. Yes, you read that right. Your tax dollars are funding the military supply lines and weapons training of an Islamic government 3,000 miles away in the Horn of Africa so it can fight rebels who are also Islamic. Muslims fighting Muslims in African tribal warfare.

Why would the U.S. still be fighting in Somalia, you ask? It has nothing whatsoever to do with Islam.

I did a little research and it wasn’t hard to find the answer here.

U.S. companies are increasingly focusing on Somalia's mineral resources. This interest has been bolstered by a recent agreement between the Somali government and the state of West Virginia. The partnership aims to explore and develop critical minerals in Somalia, which is largely untapped. The collaboration between U.S. companies and Somalia's government represents a significant step towards developing the country's mineral resources, potentially transforming its economy and enhancing its position in the global market.

I read further and found more specifics here about how U.S. companies are lining up to get into Somalia. The country has large untapped reserves of oil, gas, uranium, lithium, gold, iron ore and other resources.

The faction of Somalia’s Islamic society that agrees to allow U.S. companies to go in and strip mine Somalia of its minerals is the faction that receives military backing, receives hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. weapons, military training in how to use those weapons, and a promise of political power in Somalia for as long as they cooperate. Or at least until all the minerals are gone. Now they want to make Iran the new Somalia, destabilizing it, breaking it up into multiple more digestable pieces of real estate, and turning it into a playground for corporate America’s next big adventure in foreign investment. Eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region also holds vast mineral wealth, a region over which Trump is willing to risk World War III with the Russians in order to get his hands on.

In a nutshell, that’s why Americans are bombing Somalia. It’s the same reason we are bombing Iran and Ukraine. I’m sure if a reporter did have the audacity to ask the president why we are bombing Somalia, he would not mention any of the information I have uncovered, and would spout some nonsense about fighting the “war on terror” or some other deep-state slop.

This is how the American empire rolls in the 21st century. The U.S. hijacks a foreign government, changes its laws to benefit foreign corporations, then uses its military to make sure the country becomes destabilized but ultimately providing a blank slate for U.S. companies to make big money. And it’s all done under the guise of “fighting for freedom”, “spreading democracy around the world” and “keeping America safe.”

Below is an excerpt from a July 14 article by Dave DeCamp on U.S. involvement in Somalia. This is why the Pentagon requires a record 2027 budget of $1.5 trillion, and now has the audacity to tell Congress that that amount is STILL NOT ENOUGH; they need an additional “supplemental budget” of $350 billion! Read the excerpt below and ask yourself, why does the U.S. press stay silent on this?

U.S. Africa Command announced on Tuesday that its forces launched an airstrike in Somalia on July 13 as the Trump administration continues its record-breaking bombing campaign in the country, a war that is ignored by U.S. media. AFRICOM said that its forces targeted al-Shabaab in the vicinity of Sablaale, a town about 120 miles southwest of Mogadishu. As usual, the command offered no further details about the strike, having stopped sharing casualty estimates and assessments of potential civilian harm last year. The U.S.-backed Somali Defense Ministry announced that its forces conducted an operation in Sablaale the same day as the U.S. airstrike. It said that the Danab, a U.S.-trained and armed special operations force of the Somali military, participated in the operation and claimed that seven al-Shabaab fighters were “neutralized.” The Somali Defense Ministry also announced another operation in the Hiraan region, north of Mogadishu, that it said involved airstrikes with the support of “international partners,” suggesting there was yet another U.S. bombing. The ministry claimed that the airstrikes “neutralized” 42 al-Shabaab militants, but the numbers aren’t verified, and the U.S.-backed Somali military is known for hiding civilian casualties. President Trump has overseen a massive escalation of the U.S. air war in Somalia since his return to office, which came after he loosened the rules of engagement by lifting restrictions on U.S. drone strikes and raids carried out outside of officially declared combat zones. According to New America, an organization that tracks the air war, the 124 airstrikes launched in 2025 are more than those conducted during the administrations of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush combined.

While running for office, Donald Trump fashioned himself as the “peace president” who would end all of the deep state’s forever wars and concentrate on fixing America. We got played. But you have to hand it to him and give credit where credit is due: this is a man who knows how to get what he wants through deception and subterfuge. Your classic con man. A magician of the highest order, a master of the sleight of hand.

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