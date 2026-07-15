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SamO's avatar
SamO
1h

The US has been attacking people and has fought an active war in almost every year it has been in existence. While the people were celebrating 250 years of fake freedom, they should have putting a stop to 250 years of real war. The only thing worse than being a totally brainwashed slavery loving American idiot is being awake and living in a country of 350 million idiots who can't tell the difference between freedom and slavery or war and peace.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
44m

Embarassed to say I didn't know we were in this silent war. This is absolutle despicable.

We're pirates, most everywhere you look.

Thank you

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