QUICK NOTE: please consider upgrading to a paid subscription to support my work and keep me going into 2026.

Travelers going through airport security checkpoints without a REAL ID or passport will face a $45 fee starting February 1, the Transportation Security Administration announced Monday.

This fee is part of the Trump administration’s next phase of REAL ID enforcement.

According to a report by ABC News, the process will require individuals to verify their identity through a biometric or biographic system if they don’t have a Real ID-compliant form of identification before they’re permitted to cross through the TSA checkpoint.

That means getting your face scanned or your fingerprints taken right there at the airport or you will be turned away, unable to board your flight.

The announcement follows a proposed rule published in the Federal Register last month, but the agency increased the fee from its previously proposed amount of $18.

Steve Lorincz, TSA’s deputy executive assistant administrator for security operations, told ABC News:

“The fee was necessary because we needed to modernize the system. We needed to make sure that the system is safe.”

Ah yes, it’s always about keeping us safe. As they herd us into their digital feudal system.

TSA says the fee will cover the administrative and IT costs associated with the ID verification program and ensure the expense is covered by the travelers and not the taxpayers.

Whether the expense — a needless one created by technocrats bent on total control — is covered by air travelers or taxpayers, it’s still a case of making the minions pay for their own enslavement.

I would submit that this same biometric control feature will eventually be required to get a driver’s license and travel on the nation’s interstate highways, similar to what’s now being required to fly in the skies.

Technocracy is never satisfied in its drive for total control over people’s lives. In this case, it’s our freedom of movement they are out to curtail. But they are also working to curtail our use of resources such as water, electricity, gasoline, etc., while at the same time monitoring and controling our freedom of speech, our healthcare, our children’s education, everything.

Never comply. Never bow to this ugly, tyrannical beast system.

Share