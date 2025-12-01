Leo’s Newsletter

Mary
9h

As much as I despise this, we knew Real ID was coming 5 years ago. In my state there is no option “no”. There are no other licenses. You drive or you don’t, you fly or you don’t, and a lot of people have to for their jobs. Putting it off and paying more, well what did we expect.

The reality check for me was the rfid chip in my passport several years ago. Again, no surprise though.

There are much worse things coming. For those who are here after the rapture it really will be life or death but we’re not there yet. I will pick my battles and just stay watchful. The world is not my friend or my home.

Susan V
9h

My kiddo just applied for his drivers license . The guy behind the counter with painted fingernails was shocked that we didn’t want real ID and seemed annoyed. F them.

