Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
10h

War - an event that’s not human but from evil forces that pit us against our fellow human. If we focus on the force vs the human, we can make a change for the better: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/what-humanity-is-supposed-to-look

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
10h

At the risk of pissing off a whole bunch of people - and without endorsing President Trump's "imperial presidency" overreach; from a Biblical perspective and given the rapid decline of America both morally and economically - it is MHO the living God/YHVH has chosen Donald J. Trump as POTUS for a time such as this:

https://open.substack.com/pub/escapekey/p/the-lenin-inversion?r=l6md4&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture