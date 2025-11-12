Trump says America doesn't have the 'talent' to staff nation's factories
Laura Ingraham's interview with the president draws out the real Trump, the man behind the facade of 'America first'
During an interview with Fox News aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle, President Donald Trump said bringing in large numbers of foreign workers under the H-1B visa program will harm the wages of American workers “but you also do have to bring talent.”
Host Laura Ingraham pushed back. She asked if the H-1B visa would not be a big priority for Trump’s administration, “because if you want to raise wages for American workers, you can’t flood the country with tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of foreign workers.”
That’s where it got interesting.
Hats off to Ingraham for asking a simple follow-up question, which is something you don’t often see anymore among mainstream journalists. It’s a lost art. They have abandoned the hardnosed follow-up that often cuts to the core of the issue.
Trump responded, “I agree, but you also do have to bring talent.”
Ingraham cut in again with another follow-up to correct Trump, saying “Well, we have plenty of talented people here.”
Trump responded, “No, you don’t.”
Ingraham cut in again, saying, “We don’t have talented people here?”
Fast-forward to about the 4-minute mark to hear the president’s astonishing comments.
What we learned from this interview is that Trump believes in globalism and is at his core, a globalist. He is working to lure in foreign investors to build AI data centers, which will be used to enslave us. And he believes workers should be plucked from any far-flung country on the globe if it serves the interests of the major corporate investors and big government. Let’s face it, that’s who will benefit most from AI.
These globalists don’t see the value in hiring Americans, or investing in training Americans. Yes, it might take a little longer, but it gets people back to work and gives them a sense of value, bolstering American families in the process.
But they’d rather look to South Korea or China or India to get their workers. In fact, we’re also getting many of our university students from China — 600,000 of them under Trump’s watch — to become engineers, programmers, etc. Many of these Chinese here on student visas will then switch over to a H-1B work visa after they graduate and take the job of an American.
The truth is, there isn’t any more “talent” in China or India than there is here in America, but talent needs to be cultivated and that costs money. And the bottom line is that foreign students will work for a lot less money, even though they send most of their paycheck home to support their families abroad, rather than spend it here like Americans do. Cheap labor is the real drawing card for American corporate elites exploiting the H-1B program, not available talent. Trump’s not only a globalist, he’s a liar.
In all fairness.....I heard that interview and Trump stated that you cannot just take someone off the street and expect them to make batteries. Where I believe he is wrong is that people can be trained to do these jobs. In my day when I worked a person that was hired without skills or experience only needed to have the ability to learn and be trained. Sadly in a lot of ways what he said was true. I could see it starting when I was a Manager with Verizon. The young people could not articulate, they could not spell or construct a decent sentence and they expected to be promoted to management within months or they were going to leave. And come to work on time? They could not see how that was important. I saw a ton of really bad, bad attitudes and no work ethic whatsoever. I believe people need to hear that interview for themselves. Because we have not had manufacturing in the country in years we do not have skilled people in manufacturing. BUT like I said all you need are people that can be trained. And we need to cultivate work ethics and better attitudes among our young folks. Bottom line.....I am totally against bringing in foreign workers.
If this interview was with last year’s president and the same answer was given, the “correct” side would have been going nuts. There is no left/right paradigm, just an illusion of one.