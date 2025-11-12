Leo’s Newsletter

Karen Bracken
2h

In all fairness.....I heard that interview and Trump stated that you cannot just take someone off the street and expect them to make batteries. Where I believe he is wrong is that people can be trained to do these jobs. In my day when I worked a person that was hired without skills or experience only needed to have the ability to learn and be trained. Sadly in a lot of ways what he said was true. I could see it starting when I was a Manager with Verizon. The young people could not articulate, they could not spell or construct a decent sentence and they expected to be promoted to management within months or they were going to leave. And come to work on time? They could not see how that was important. I saw a ton of really bad, bad attitudes and no work ethic whatsoever. I believe people need to hear that interview for themselves. Because we have not had manufacturing in the country in years we do not have skilled people in manufacturing. BUT like I said all you need are people that can be trained. And we need to cultivate work ethics and better attitudes among our young folks. Bottom line.....I am totally against bringing in foreign workers.

Ben
1h

If this interview was with last year’s president and the same answer was given, the “correct” side would have been going nuts. There is no left/right paradigm, just an illusion of one.

