During an interview with Fox News aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle, President Donald Trump said bringing in large numbers of foreign workers under the H-1B visa program will harm the wages of American workers “but you also do have to bring talent.”

Host Laura Ingraham pushed back. She asked if the H-1B visa would not be a big priority for Trump’s administration, “because if you want to raise wages for American workers, you can’t flood the country with tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of foreign workers.”

That’s where it got interesting.

Hats off to Ingraham for asking a simple follow-up question, which is something you don’t often see anymore among mainstream journalists. It’s a lost art. They have abandoned the hardnosed follow-up that often cuts to the core of the issue.

Trump responded, “I agree, but you also do have to bring talent.”

Ingraham cut in again with another follow-up to correct Trump, saying “Well, we have plenty of talented people here.”

Trump responded, “No, you don’t.”

Ingraham cut in again, saying, “We don’t have talented people here?”

Fast-forward to about the 4-minute mark to hear the president’s astonishing comments.

What we learned from this interview is that Trump believes in globalism and is at his core, a globalist. He is working to lure in foreign investors to build AI data centers, which will be used to enslave us. And he believes workers should be plucked from any far-flung country on the globe if it serves the interests of the major corporate investors and big government. Let’s face it, that’s who will benefit most from AI.

These globalists don’t see the value in hiring Americans, or investing in training Americans. Yes, it might take a little longer, but it gets people back to work and gives them a sense of value, bolstering American families in the process.

But they’d rather look to South Korea or China or India to get their workers. In fact, we’re also getting many of our university students from China — 600,000 of them under Trump’s watch — to become engineers, programmers, etc. Many of these Chinese here on student visas will then switch over to a H-1B work visa after they graduate and take the job of an American.

The truth is, there isn’t any more “talent” in China or India than there is here in America, but talent needs to be cultivated and that costs money. And the bottom line is that foreign students will work for a lot less money, even though they send most of their paycheck home to support their families abroad, rather than spend it here like Americans do. Cheap labor is the real drawing card for American corporate elites exploiting the H-1B program, not available talent. Trump’s not only a globalist, he’s a liar.

