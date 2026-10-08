Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
Oct 8

Same here. During COVID-19, anyone questioning COVID was some kind of enemy, right?

https://read.sayerji.com/p/they-built-a-machine-to-treat-you

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
Oct 8

Tell you what Leo, I'm going to continue to call it what it is, ARTIFICIAL intelligence because there are already very big problems with it. Talk to any tech guys and they'll tell you it's already out of control and doing things we won't like. And parents had best be monitoring their children because AI can tell them to do things that are dangerous or deadly. It has happened.

I agree with Franklin regarding the spiritual implications of what Trump is saying. There is only one super intelligence and that's our manufacturer...the Lord God. Adulation goes to no other.

Reply
Share
10 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
91 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture