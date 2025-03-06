Donald Trump pledged on Day One to retake the Panama Canal. Peacefully or with force, whatever it takes. “We’re taking it back,” Trump declared in his inaugural address.

Within weeks, Wall Street billionaire Larry Fink, a notorious globalist with a seat on the board of trustees at the World Economic Forum and CEO of the world’s largest asset management firm, BlackRock, was on the phone with the White House. This is according to a March 5 article by Bloomberg News.

Fink’s pitch went something like this: His investment company, BlackRock, was interested in buying the ports on either side of the Panama Canal, according to people familiar with the discussion cited by Bloomberg. And with that, there would be no need to have the U.S. use its military to take the century-old canal by force.

That phone call was followed by days of negotiations that now are set to deliver control of those ports to a consortium led by BlackRock.

Bloomberg writes:

“The deal, which will hand the seller $19 billion, reflects an extraordinary confluence of Trump’s America First vision and Wall Street’s globe-spanning quest for profit. Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to regain U.S. ownership of the Panama Canal, which he has claimed, without evidence, is run by China.”

Fink capitalized on that desire to secure the largest infrastructure deal in BlackRock’s history, handing Trump a win as the president finds himself in difficult talks over international trade, the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, NATO and more.

The deal is also a sign of BlackRock’s globalist ambition to ink major deals to control vital waterways and shipping routes. In a statement announcing the transaction Tuesday, Fink boasted of BlackRock’s ties to companies and governments around the world, noting: “We are increasingly the first call.”

BlackRock said it agreed to buy the two ports in Panama and more than 40 others around the world from CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., the sprawling conglomerate controlled by the Li family of Hong Kong, one of Asia’s wealthiest oligarchs.

Bloomberg noted in its article that, in recent months, the family found itself cast into the middle of a political firestorm over who controls the critical waterway and its lucrative trading ports.

For Trump, having a U.S. investment company take over the ports would theoretically reduce China’s influence in the region, according to people familiar with the talks cited by Bloomberg. The deal wouldn’t have come together without Trump’s support, these people told the outlet.

But BlackRock is run by Fink, one of the head honchos at the WEF, which has been on very friendly terms with China and its communist rulers. So is this really the major “win” that Trump says it is?

“Fink has moved in Trump’s circles for years,” Bloomberg noted, “and people close to the deal said his personal involvement was crucial.”

Trump has a history of promising big, then delivering somewhat less. While it may be technically true that the Panama Canal is now back in “American” hands, BlackRock, while headquartered in New York City, is no friend of America. It’s a transnational corporation with investment money flowing in from people around the world and ties to the Klaus Schwab and Larry Fink-led globalist WEF. And we all know what those guys are about.

Lena Petrova puts the acquisition in proper context in the video below.

Share