President Trump signed an executive order Monday that makes the expansion of AI a top government priority and enshrines it as the key to solving the world’s most challenging problems.

The executive order, called the “Genesis Mission,” makes the development of artificial intelligence a matter of “national security,” meaning everything and anything will be thrown at it with no regulations or protections against the dark side of this technology.

The Genesis Mission was announced Monday by its overseeing agency, the U.S. Department of Energy, and will be conducted in collaboration with other federal agencies, the military, private corporations and American universities.

Michael Kratsios, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology, described the new Trump administration AI project as the “largest marshaling of federal scientific resources since the Apollo program” during a call with reporters earlier Monday.

He explained that the project’s “national AI for science effort” would leverage “the unmatched computing capabilities and resources of the Department of Energy’s National Laboratories to unlock federal data sets, enable autonomous, closed loop experimentation and massively accelerate the rate of scientific breakthroughs,” such as the rate of new drug approvals that have “flatlined or declined” over the last few decades.

The White House science policy boss said the project would use artificial intelligence to “automate experiment design, accelerate simulations and generate predictive models” across a range of areas of scientific inquiry.

He further predicted that the result would be to “shorten discovery timelines from years to days or even hours” while “empowering scientists to test bolder hypotheses and discover breakthroughs that are currently unreachable.”

“This initiative builds upon President Trump’s visionary science and tech leadership actions as it advances our understanding of unique government data assets developed across science, energy, health and manufacturing. With the power of AI, America is on the brink of a scientific revolution that will redefine American global scientific supremacy,” Kratsios said.

Is Trump really a visionary? Or is he closer to a stooge of global technocrats seeking to enslave humanity?

Turning the development of new medical treatments over to AI? What could possibly go wrong? You can bet most of these new AI developed treatments will involve human genetic manipulation through mRNA injections and other methods of delivery.

The Independent writes:

“The Trump administration is unleashing thousands of massive data sets — compiled by agencies throughout the federal government — and the capabilities of America’s world-renowned national laboratories into a government-wide effort to supercharge and coalesce scientific research using Artificial Intelligence in the hope of developing new drugs and other major breakthroughs.”

The Department of Energy will oversee the project. It serves as the nerve center of the technocrats surrounding President Trump, as technocracy is a resource-based system that seeks to control all energy usage, and thus all human activity.

The executive order states:

“This order launches the ‘Genesis Mission’ as a dedicated, coordinated national effort to unleash a new age of AI-accelerated innovation and discovery that can solve the most challenging problems of this century.”

The arrogance of that statement alone should serve as a wake-up call to anyone who values human dignity and freedom.

The United States government does not see AI as simply a tool to make certain jobs go faster and smoother. It’s a system that the government sees as the omniscient force that will solve the world’s most challenging problems.

Trump is turning our entire country over to AI and doing it at warp speed.

The Department of Energy will also be the key agency regulating the production and allocation of electric power, which is a critical enabler of the Project Stargate AI data centers Trump is funding and building across the country.

While half of conservatism is busy debating antisemitism and the other half is focused on the Marxist/Islamic takeover of certain major U.S. cities, the technocrats are quietly building the infrastructure of a permanent surveillance state powered by artificial intelligence that will form the backbone of a future scientific dictatorship. It will be men and women in white coats who call the shots. Not Muslims or communists. Remember Fauci during Covid? Picture him, only with the power of AI at his disposal. That’s the face of tyranny in the 21st century. All else is distraction.

The executive order employs the word “dominance” three times, and I believe that is the operative word. AI is being developed to dominate all facets of society and all areas of human activity. It will be AI algorithms that run the banking and financial system, law enforcement, the medical establishment, the gathering and presentation of the news, your children’s education will be dictated to the teachers, if they are even still employed, by AI.

Author and researcher Patrick Wood, who has spent decades studying and reporting on technocracy, said Trump’s new executive order pulls off the mask of the technocrats running his administration.

“Sam Altman (the arch technocrat CEO of OpenAI) made the statement, recently I might add, that they might run out of money so they need a backstop in the federal government,” Wood said. “So now the government is backstopping the whole thing. There’s nothing they can’t get away with now. Any and all spending (related to AI) will be absorbed by the government.”

Wood, the author of a just-released book, The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America, said the signing of the executive order Monday puts a punctuation mark on the technocratic coup that has taken over the White House, and the country.

“This will continue to fly under the radar, I’m sure. But this is really, really important,” he said. “They’ve just uncorked the genie.”

