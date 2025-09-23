How ironic that on the very day President Donald Trump’s second would-be assassin, Ryan Routh, was convicted on all charges, the president swings over to the same side of an issue that was very important to Routh.

Mr. Routh was a rabid supporter of Ukraine in its Western-backed proxy war against Russia and he was literally in the business of recruiting mercenaries for the Ukrainian armed forces.

While speaking at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, President Trump gave Europeans a tongue-lashing for buying Russian oil and gas and urged them to not only stop buying it but to join him in levying economic sanctions against China, India and any other country that buys oil from Russia. These were fighting words.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump indicated he’s changed his opinion on Ukraine. He now agrees with Ryan Routh that Ukraine can actually win its war with Russia and reclaim all of its lost territories. Of course, that’s absurd. Russia has four times the population and has been showing it can churn out three times as much ammunition as the West in a protracted war situation.

In the above statement, Trump mocks Russia as a fake military power and foolishly refers to Russia as a “paper tiger.” He implied that he would continue to support Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian oil and gas facilities. This ignores the fact that Russia has refused to roll out its biggest and most devastating weapon systems against Ukraine as Putin has held out for a negotiated settlement with Trump, giving him the benefit of the doubt as an honest broker. He’s quickly learning that Trump is no more in favor of ending this war than Biden was, so perhaps we will see some of those bigger weapons deployed against Ukraine in the near future. Yes, Putin could end this war in a week if he unleashed Oreshnik missiles on Kiev and targeted key government installations instead of just infrastructure and weapons depots. Is Trump daring him to do that?

Trump writes:

“In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger.’ When the people living in Moscow, and all of the Great Cities, towns and districts all throughout Russia, find out what is really going on with this War, the fact that it’s almost impossible for them to get gasoline through the long lines that are being formed, and all of the other things that are taking place in their War Economy, where most of their money is being spent on fighting Ukraine, which has Great Spirit, and only getting better, Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that! Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act.”

He then went on to say that “We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them.”

There’s a lot to unpack in this statement from Trump.

First, he is signaling to Putin that he will continue to support the drone attacks deep inside Russia, targeting specifically Russia’s energy sector. The fact that Trump is trying to hide US financial and military support for Ukraine behind the facade of “NATO” is a joke. Everyone knows that NATO is run by the United States, and without the United States, NATO would cease to exist. But Trump says he’s going to “supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them.” He must really think we are are stupid. Maybe most of us are. Unfortunately, Putin is not. He will at some point respond to Trump’s bullying.

Second, Trump hints that the US financial and military support for Ukraine will not end until Ukraine pushes Russia out of all its territory, which ostensibly includes Crimea, a peninsula Russia will never hand over to the Western puppets in Ukraine. But Trump doesn’t stop there. He takes his jab at Russian pride a step further when he says maybe the US will not be satisfied with reclaiming all of Ukraine but may even use its Ukrainian proxies to push into Russian territory. He could not have issued a more provocative statement if he had tried.

This is Trump signaling to Putin and the world that he is going all in with the neocons of his party, led by Lindsey Graham, who wish to confront Russia and get into a shooting war with that rival superpower. In effect, they want World War III to commence as soon as possible and will do whatever is necessary to provoke Russia into starting it.

The most outragious part of Trump’s statement, however, was his referring to Russia as a “paper tiger.” This is the country with the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons and advanced hypersonic missiles that can be launched and hit European capitals within minutes. This is the country with the world’s largest supply of natural resources, including rare earths, gold, oil, gas, and great mineral wealth. Yet, Trump chooses to ignore Russia’s legitimate security interests on its border with Ukraine and side with the insane Europeans who want World War III with Russia. Then he chooses to throw salt in Putin’s eye by referring to his country, which has a 1,000-year history, as a “paper tiger.” Incredible.

These comments by Trump also prove that I have been right all along in my analysis that Trump never had any intentions of dismantling NATO. It’s still very useful as the military arm of a U.S.-led New World Order.

Later in the day, while speaking with French President Macron in a joint presser, Trump doubled down on his statement about Russia, saying, “Most of you have seen the recent statement I put out. I’m glad you got it, but I feel that way. Let him (Zelensky) get that land back, so we’ll see how it all works out.”

Yes, we will see how it works out. If Trump continues down this path and gets Europe to join him in escalating the economic warfare against Russia, look out. World War III, here we come.

BOTTOM LINE: Russians will see this statement by Trump as something very near a delcaration of war. Trump talks a lot about how this war is more of a European problem than an American one because “we are surrounded by oceans” and the Europeans are right there in Russia’s backyard.

It’s sad that I need to remind you of this, Mr. President: Oceans don’t stop Oreshnik missiles.

Pray for peace. Prepare for war. These are tumultuous times.

