Mary
3h

Less than 4 weeks ago. I commented on this site about Trump's flipflopping about everything. The man appears to be all over the map about everything. I for one am not sure about where he truly stands on anything. Never was. However, once again I can thank my God for giving His people some relief from the relentless onslaughts from the Unhinged Society in the world. I'm enjoying the times of refreshing as much and as long as I can. Things could always be worse in the world than they already are. Those alive on the earth during the great tribulation. Will see, hear and experience things we have seen and heard these past 5 years on steroids.

Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord (Acts 3:19). I thank God for every minute of refreshing from pain, troubles, distress, etc.!

Accidental Exile
4h

Notice how he shifted after his UK visit, he knows the US just does their dirty work, has for a long time.

