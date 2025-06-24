Leo’s Newsletter

The WinePress
17h

Ecclesiastes 10:12 KJB The words of a wise man's mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself. [13]The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. [14]A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him? [15]The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city.

Let's be real: Trump is a pawn and a puppet. The world is a stage and he is out here doing his best acting job. The "ceasefire", for example, was fake: Iranian officials and media called him a liar almost immediately and continued to fire missiles as did Israel. And then he gets up and drops an F-bomb. Come on, friends, let's not buy into these theatrics.

Jack Walker
16h

Trump is a grand stander and very much into himself. He really believes he controls the world.

In reality, he’s setting us up for big fall. War is hell and Leo’s right when he says we won’t be able to keep up with the Chinese and Russians.

In my humble opinion, we are going to be the ones obliterated. God doesn’t appreciate our thumb wagging on our noses, in his face. I’m not so sure we’ll fare very well, at all.

My thinking is that the U.S. will be a byword and no longer a superpower. We have our own difficulties and are on the verge of civil war. It’s impossible to tackle several fronts at the same time, especially when you have enemies all around you.

You can say, “God bless America”

all you want, but God doesn’t bless those who curse him. We have been working against God’s ways for a very long time in this country.

It’s time to pay the piper.

