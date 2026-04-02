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The President of the United States threatened in a nationally televised speech Wednesday night to “bomb Iran into the Stone Age,” taking out their civilian infrastructure, meaning their electricity grid, desalination plants, hospitals and other systems that directly impact human life.

Clarification: This would shut down human life in that part of the world. And when humans cannot survive in their homeland, they migrate to other parts of the world.

Iran has promised that if Trump makes such a move, they will respond in kind, striking similar targets hosted by U.S. allies in the Gulf, meaning the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. All of it will lie in ruins.

With escalating rhetoric like this, and no end in sight to this totally unnecessary war on Iran, the Persian Gulf is facing an existential water security threat, according to a report by The Cradle. Without water, no human life can survive.

This manufactured crisis, if it continues down the path Trump has set it on, will cause a humanitarian catastrophe unlike anything seen in modern history. And keep in mind that with such a catastrophe comes more Islamic refugees into the West where basically the same people supporting this war will then whine and complain about how Islam is “changing our culture” and “taking us over from within.”

According to the report by The Cradle attacking civilian infrastructure in Iran would be catastrophic due to the following facts:

Total dependence: The Arab Gulf states rely almost entirely on seawater desalination for survival, including Qatar and Bahrain which get 99% and 90% of their drinking water from the sea, respectively.

Huge infrastructure: There are 3,401 desalination plants in the region producing more than 22 million cubic meters of water daily, nearly one-third of global desalination output.

Energy vulnerability: About 75% of Gulf desalination plants rely on cogeneration, meaning water production is tied directly to electricity generation. Attacks on gas pipelines or power stations could shut down water output without touching the desalination units themselves.

Cyber risks: Modern desalination plants have complex digital control systems, making them vulnerable to cyber-attacks that could make water unfit to drink.

Environmental dangers: Potential oil spills, chemical leaks and attacks on nuclear or oil industry sites which force desalination plants to close. The Persian Gulf traps pollution, threatening marine life and raising water-treatment costs.

Legal ambiguity: While international law classifies water facilities as protected civilian infrastructure, the destruction of which constitutes a war crime, the U.S. and Israel claim they are legitimate targets under the pretext of “dual use.”

Trump says he doesn’t care if the Strait of Hormuz stays closed and he indicated in a leaked report to the Wall Street Journal that he is looking for an off ramp in which to withdraw the massive U.S. military presence in the Middle East. We can only hope this is accurate but if I was a betting man, I’d say it was deliberate misinformation that the U.S. government “leaked” to its notorious neocon water boys at the Wall Street Journal.

It was more of the same Wednesday night, with Trump bragging in one breath about how he has totally defeated the Iranians, then promising in the next breath to hit them again, only much harder, if they don’t accept his “deal” to end the war.

We can only hope that the vast majority of Americans see through this nonsensical and double-minded gibberish.

If Trump says he’s looking for a peace deal, we should assume that means the opposite will occur. That means more war. More deaths of both Americans and Iranians. More destruction. Only this time targeting civilians instead of military assets. These are his words, not mine. Listen to his speech. If he hits civilian infrastructure as he promised, we will see a flood of refugees that is impossible to even calculate. Imagine a country of 92 million people with no electricity and little to no water.

With who he has become, it would be just like Trump to escalate the war and order some sort of dramatic attack over Easter weekend. The symbolism is hard to miss. The president of the world’s largest “Christian” nation delivering a fatal blow to civilian infrastructure on the holiest day in Christianity. To a Muslim in Iran, America represents Christianity, whether we see ourselves that way or not. Trump is essentially saying to them: Happy Easter from the Christians! Welcome to the Stone Age!

Trump has twice used fake diplomacy to double-cross the Iranians, giving them hope that negotiations might produce a solution to the standoff, only to attack them when it looks like a deal has been reached.

Iran will not fall for Trump’s trickery, again.

But that won’t stop Trump from trying to manipulate the oil markets through his chicanery, talking about ending the war through non-existent peace talks while at the same time preparing for another major escalation.

Even the oil markets are starting to wise up. When Trump took to the podium for his Wednesday night speech, oil stood at about $100 a barrel. As soon as the speech ended, oil started rising, and it stands at $108 a barrel at 4 p.m. Thursday.

In a post to Truth Social before his Wednesday speech, Trump said the U.S. would soon be concluding its “lovely stay in Iran.” In follow-up comments, he suggested the U.S. could respond to Iranian actions “twenty times harder” with “Death, Fire, and Fury.”

I personally do not believe Trump will back off of Iran until the regime is gone and a U.S. puppet installed. This is a process that could take months or years, and the entire global economy will go into the tank, but they will in the end get what they want: a Western puppet whose style of governing is more in tune with the financial AI-powered control grid where everybody and everything is monitored 24/7 in real time.

Iran had its own system of controlling its citizens, so don’t think I am exonerating that regime or holding it up as righteous. But it operated outside of the Western NWO beast system that is being rapidly developed right under our noses. That cannot be allowed. Cuba, another nation that has been forced to learn how to exist outside the system, will also be brought to heel, along with a few other countries. It’s all part of bringing in the digital reset under a new one-world system and much smaller global population.

Those on the right who continue to believe that the United States is a force for good fighting against evil are in for a rude awakening. They will have all of their most ingrained assumptions about their country’s government shaken to their core, and because they have misjudged the character of the U.S. regime, they will be caught completely off guard when everything starts to be revealed for what it truly is. The unraveling will force them into robotic compliance with the new authority structure.

If we look at what Trump is doing and not what he is saying, it sure looks like he is gearing up for some type of major new military operation, whether that be a ground assault on Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf or some other big surprise involving perhaps a new secret weapon.

Here’s the bottom line: Trump has become the poster child for the illegitimate use of military force. When have you ever heard a U.S. president use threatening words like, “I’ll bomb you back to the Stone Age”?

Trump is openly talking about taking away, destroying, everything that sustains life in a 5,000-year-old civilization of nearly 100 million people. How can this possibly play to the benefit of the United States or the world?

And we say the Iranians are evil terrorists? The Russians and Chinese are evil? When have any of those countries’ top leaders made any threats approaching this level of destruction?

This type of bullying from an ignorant and bombastic president suits the globalists’ purpose in destroying America as it rachets up hatred for America around the world, speeding up dedollarization and cooperation among nations that would like to get out from under the American yoke. It also facilitates anti-Christian and anti-Jewish sentiment.

After energy supplies dry up, food shortages will be next.

“We’re staring at global famine now,” said Col. Douglas MacGregor in an April 2 interview with Judge Andrew Napolitano. “We could not bring Serbia to its knees after 78 days of relentless airstrikes…What he’s saying (to Iran) is we are going to hit anything and everything we can if you don’t submit to us.” (See entire interview below)

Trump ran on a platform of peace and prosperity. He’s bringing worldwide destruction and economic misery.

Everything he said about Iran in his April 1 speech could be applied to our own nation over the last couple of decades, certainly since the 2003 Iraq war. The U.S.-Israeli tag team has become a global death cult. Get in its way, and they will bomb you into the Stone Age, kill your school children, destroy your water, electrical and hospital system.

Our politicians have sold us out to foreign interests. Trump was supposed to be different. He’s failed us on every front. And now he’s sunk to a new low, even for him.

He used a prime-time address to the nation to try to sell us on an unpopular and immoral foreign war.

What I saw on that podium was a babbling, blood-lusting, vain fool—the alter ego of Lindsey Graham and other cartoonish politicians sold out to the military-industrial complex. What did you see?

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