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Brewer55's avatar
Brewer55
4d

What sickens me is seeing posts on X by some people, Q & MAGA cultists who still believe he can do no wrong.

As a side note, he fired Bondi only to replace her with someone as bad, Blanche. Other posts are suggesting he may fire Kash Patel and Tulsi. Whatever… I need to start listening to more music!

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33 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
4d

I'm a Christian and I oppose this war, this move. Trump has a Kabbalah past, is declared as a Messiahby rabbis, who has signed the Noahide laws which create full decapitation of Christians. We are watching evil unfold. Fake polls show his support. And idf soldiers are platform monitors now.

Nothing but Deceit and death. Keep up the good work.

Does Iran have a central bank that reports to the Rothschilds yet?

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