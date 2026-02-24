Leo’s Newsletter

chet
12h

<"There’s nothing inherently wrong with an Israel-first foreign policy ..."

Well, you made the same statement twice in this essay. And I beg to differ. Both sides are owned by Israel, and thus you get the same results. And this has been going on for some time, for as commentator Thomas Woods said: "Doesn't matter who you vote for--you still wind up with John McCain." He's dead and gone, but the wars go on and on--and our debt piles higher and higher, our economy/infrastructure take a back seat and the overall decline accelerates

Too bad about the Epstein Files [Mossad] and too bad so many--spectacularly, Trump--are featured in them, despite all the redactions, hidden stuff and outright deletions.

Remember how Iraq would be a "cakewalk?" Not quite, but compared to Iran, yes. Enter China and Russia?

Pray.

JD Vance is no countervailing force--his whole career is thanks to Peter Thiel--an uber Zionist. Witkoff and Kushner have no right to represent us in this fiasco of talks (that's all they are) as they aren't even part of the official negotiation team. Kushner didn't even qualify for a security clearance until Ivanka's dad stepped in. Witkoff most likely got his the same way.

So who is representing the USA?--why, Israel, of course!

John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
10h

I am starting to understand that the only selling that is being done is,

Selling us out !!!

